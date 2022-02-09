If the stampede for new televisions ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl is about to commence, it had yet to gather much momentum Tuesday.
All was quiet on the electronics front at Walmart, Sodaro’s and Big Sandy Superstore. Good deals were to be had at all three, and at only one location had the dreaded microchip/supply chain issue raised its ugly head.
“We don’t have a single Samsung TV,” said Big Sandy salesman Roger Satterfield. Satterfield and colleague Thomas Belcher both agreed they had not been able to acquire one in the past two years, because of either microchip or supply issues.
At Walmart, a salesman said people were not flooding into the store, but plenty of TVs could be had. Both Walmart and Best Buy advertised the same 55-inch TCL set for $329 and $319, respectively. Big Sandy offered a whopping 70-inch LG LED for $629. Sam’s Club, a subsidiary of Walmart, is also stocked with plenty of televisions.
Sodaro’s owner Deron Sodaro said his West Side store has plenty of Sony and LG screens. Super Bowl fans had not been raiding the stock. “Some years, if the Steelers are in it ... the Bengals, I don’t know.”
The chief microchip/supply chain crimp at Sodaro’s has concerned home theater system receivers. Sodaro’s has carved a niche as a leading supplier of such systems, which need a receiver, which some call an amplifier, to run audio and video through.
“I’ve been able to get just few enough that it’s worked out so far,” Sodaro said. “I’ll get a few, then a few more. To have a plentiful supply has been tough the last year or two. I can’t say I’ve missed a lot of orders, per se, but it’s getting pretty thin.”
Sodaro’s is a 71-year-old business that has been in the same location for 50 years. It owns two buildings on Washington Street West separated only by an inside doorway.
To maintain its foothold, Sodaro’s has become known as a high-end supplier of premium audio stereos and home theater systems. A system on display in the store’s adjacent room runs $20,000, complete with 11 speakers, two subwoofers, a receiver, a projector and an 11-foot-wide screen made of vinyl fabric. An overhead projector supplies the image.
Another projector available with the system sits in a modest box, under the fabric. Neither projectors are familiar to members of a certain age group, brought up on three or four crude lights beaming from a floor device, up at a screen much smaller than 11 feet. This box sits underneath the fabric and projects in 4K.
Back at Big Sandy, televisions are not the bread and butter of the operation. That would be furniture.
The business, with a Charleston location on Corridor G, is growing, with locations in Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. The Ohio locations include one in Columbus. It is now one of the nation's top 100 furniture retailers, with 600 employees and 16 stores. It is privately held.
Two years ago, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Sandy shut down for about three weeks but kept its standard purchase orders running.
“We kept on buying,” Satterfield said. “It got to the point where we had a hard time unloading the trucks, our warehouse was so full. Our boss is very competitive, and he wants his employees to be successful.”
Whether deluged with Super Bowl watchers or not, Satterfield has certainly seen the evolution of modern television. Satterfield recalls the first smart TV Big Sandy sold back in 2008 -- a 55-inch model with a price tag of $2,200. Now it’s offering a 70-inch for $629.