McCormick Jewelers, a Charleston institution that once boasted multiple locations around the Capital City, has closed its final one.
Two employees remained at the 3716 MacCorkle Avenue location Thursday afternoon, amid empty display cases and hollow back rooms. Bruce Kelly, 53, and 22-year-old Caitlin Nichols were tying up loose ends and reminiscing.
The 74-year-old business has operated non-stop from the 3716 Kanawha City address since 1958. Legions of Kanawha Valley customers no doubt have fond memories of the store. Company President Patricia McCormick, 65, is thankful but says it is time to lock up the venerable establishment.
“The main influence is I’m 65 and ready to retire,” she said. “I’ve only got two employees now. There are a lot of stresses involved with trying to run a business. You cannot run one without employees. I don’t know what the deal is.
“A person needs some time for themselves.”
McCormick said the news is not all bad. Another local jeweler, also based in Kanawha City, plans to set up shop in the building, she said.
Like many business owners these days, McCormick laments the difficulty in retaining labor. Beyond that, she said, she is exhausted from the strain of running the business and caring for her now-deceased parents. Her mother died in 2017 and her father last year. Her father spent his last seven years in assisted living, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
The store issued no news release nor made any announcements ahead of the closing, but people got wind anyway. They showed up en masse May 5 and May 6. Between what those customers snagged and what liquidators bought up, the store was empty of anything a few days later.
“Oh gosh, it was unbelievable,” McCormick said. “It was pretty shocking, how quickly word got around and then the amount of business we did. We even had people wanting to buy after the liquidators had been there.”
Patricia’s father John and brothers Bill and Richard started the business in 1948, on the upper end of Kanawha City, near the old Southern Kitchen restaurant. McCormick said the jeweler also occupied a space in the Elk City area of Charleston's West Side, doing business in a block of buildings that now includes The Bully Trap barbershop and Books and Brews restaurant. A McCormick sign occupied the same wall where the present Charly Jupiter Hamilton mural is, Kelly recalled.
It also found a home for a spell on Capitol Street, between the Kanawha Valley Bank building and the old Diamond Department Store. All three McCormick brothers helped manage the various locations.
“It’s been a part of my life since I was a child,” said Patricia McCormick, who has no children to whom to pass the business. “My parents didn’t get a babysitter. They took me to work.”
Kelly and Nichols did not seem devastated. Kelly already has a new job -- in a bit of irony, he said he is going to work for a jewelry company which liquidates inventory. Nichols just got married and has her whole life in front of her.
Still, it’s obvious Kelly enjoyed his time. He said he had a ready-made pitch in the throes of COVID-19’s initial shock.
“I used to joke with men, ‘You’ve spent two months locked up with your wife. You either come see me or see a lawyer. Which is cheaper?’”
Strangely, the store’s last year was its best in the past 14, he said, not counting the last-ditch run on merchandise. By next week, the store should be locked up and emptied of already-paid-for display cases and other equipment.
“The hardest thing to give up is the relationships,” Kelly said. “We know our customers, know their kids. This is a celebratory industry. People don’t generally come in here all bent out of shape. It was a really neat place to work. Some people joke about retail therapy. Really, it was.”
Not every occasion was happy. Kelly teared up when talking about a customer fresh from a breast cancer diagnosis. Kelly escorted her to a table and suggested she try on some jewelry. She bought nothing, but the experience seemed to slow the Earth’s rapid spin.
“‘Now I can go home and tell my family,’" he recalled her saying. The customer, who stopped by the store recently, is doing well, Kelly said.
Kelly said he loved to counsel men looking to buy engagement rings. Everyone has a budget, he says, and if he showed a ring to someone in over his head, the man would register a visible shock.
“They’d actually jerk,” he said. So Kelly would ask them, “Just what is your budget?” and they’d get somewhere.
One man need only say, “Bruce, it’s Sam.” Kelly’s reply? “What did you do this time?’"
Buying a woman jewelry does not heal all wounds, both Nichols and Kelly agree. It depends on the severity of the offense.
“Jewelry is a step up from buying flowers,” Nichols said. She said women love to go through their jewelry boxes and remember where, how and under what circumstances certain pieces were bought.
In clearing out the space, Kelly said he came upon records from 1948, the store’s first year, under a folder named “The Impossibles.” The label meant impossible to collect. One customer had stiffed the store for $152, a large sum in 1948.
A note said he had filed for bankruptcy.