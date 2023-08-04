Madelyn Ward says she was talking to her hairstylist about trying to find a pathway to a career without going into massive student loan debt and was surprised when she had the perfect solution.
“She mentioned her husband was in an advanced manufacturing training program at BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston,” she said. “She said it might be a perfect fit for me and it really got my attention, so I looked into it.”
Ward, 23, of Barboursville, is a mother of a 2-year-old boy. She said she wants a high-paying job, but cannot afford to go into debt to get the skill set she needs and not be able to work to support her son.
“That’s when I found out about the apprenticeship advanced manufacturing workforce training program at the college where you get to work and go to school at the same time,” she said. “It was exactly what I was looking for and hoping to find to achieve my goals.”
Ward was one of 20 students the Kanawha Valley Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) chapter chose for its inaugural 2023 cohort. The students were celebrated during a signing day event Wednesday at the BridgeValley Advanced Technology Center.
“FAME is a workforce training program following the apprenticeship model,” said Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam County Development Authority. “FAME requires there to be at least one educational institution, one nonprofit organization and more than one employer in order to develop a chapter. So, Putnam County Development Authority is the nonprofit organization for this Kanawha Valley FAME chapter.”
Tenney said students in the 2023 BridgeValley Advanced Manufacturing Technology program applied for and were selected for a paid, part-time position with Toyota West Virginia, Nucor Steel West Virginia or Kanawha Scales and Systems.
Ward was one of three students to sign a letter of intent to participate in the work sponsorship program with Nucor. One signed with Kanawha Scales and 16 signed with Toyota.
“Being able to go to school, work at the same time and graduate debt-free was a big factor for me,” she said. “Being able to graduate with a degree while making good money and have the opportunity to get a good job with good benefits at Nucor is really awesome. It’s really a blessing for me and my son.”
Following graduation, program participants will have two years of work experience, an associate’s degree in advanced manufacturing and the potential for a full-time job offer with their respected sponsored company, said Norm Mortensen, Dean of Technology at BridgeValley Community and Technical College, who also teaches an occasional class in the advanced manufacturing technology program.
“The program itself is very broad spectrum,” he said.
Mortensen said students will learn advanced manufacturing maintenance skills such as repairing, troubleshooting and maintaining equipment, including automated control systems, process control systems, hydraulic and pneumatic systems, conveyors, robots and application specific machinery.
“Students in this program are learning and on the job working. I think it makes you a better student. And I think it makes you a better worker, because you’re being trained more thoroughly,” Mortensen said. “By the time they get out there, you know, they’ve already got like about a year and a quarter I believe of full-time equivalent experience. So compared to somebody just getting out of school, you already know how the system works. You’re hitting the ground running. I think it’s a tremendous advantage for the employers and the employees.”
David Rosier, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, said the company’s advanced manufacturing technician program has been at BridgeValley for over 10 years.
“We’ve had 73 graduates come through the program and 51 of those graduates are still with Toyota today,” he said. “Eleven of those have actually moved up into some type of leadership position within the plant, whether it’s team leader or group leader. We’ve had five others that are still with Toyota, but have moved into engineering fields at the plant. It’s not just a position, there’s a career path.”
Rosier said there is a need for skilled team members.
“It is a real problem, and every manufacturer faces this problem,” he said. “That’s why we are so dedicated to this program. But we can’t do this alone. So the partnership that we’ve had with BridgeValley has been tremendous.”
Rosier said by brining in FAME, it makes the advanced manufacturing training a national program.
“It’s really significant because the program needs to grow and it needs to be bigger than just us,” he said.
Rosier said the good news is the Mountain State has the workforce with the aptitude and desire, but maybe don’t have the specific skill to fill open advanced manufacturing positions.
“Quite frankly, that’s what this AMT [Advanced Manufacturing Training] program is all about. It fills the skill gap,” he said.
Rosier told the students he was proud of them for getting into the program.
“I’m proud of you for making that commitment in your career, and the commitment to develop this skill,” he said.
Tenney said three more sponsor businesses will be added in 2024.
“We have three commitments already for 2024, which are Niterra, formerly NGK Spark Plugs, AEP at their Mountaineer Plant and Service Wire,” she said.
To learn more about the FAME program, visit pcda.org/fame-usa.