Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Madelyn Ward says she was talking to her hairstylist about trying to find a pathway to a career without going into massive student loan debt and was surprised when she had the perfect solution.

“She mentioned her husband was in an advanced manufacturing training program at BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston,” she said. “She said it might be a perfect fit for me and it really got my attention, so I looked into it.”

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you