Infinity Hotels has acquired Charleston’s downtown Marriott Hotel, Charleston Urban Renewal Authority executive director Ron Butlin said, and the new owners are expected to make upgrades of about $10 million.
“We believe the Charleston Marriott Town Center is a great addition to the Infinity Hotels growing portfolio and are excited to properly position the hotel to perform at its highest level,” Harnish Patel, a principal at Infinity, told the Newport Hospitality Group website.
Infinity has hired Newport to manage the 352-room hotel on Lee Street, across from the Charleston Town Center mall. “Identifying Newport Hospitality Group as our new management partner for this asset was strategic,” Patel said in the website release.
Butlin said the improvements should be “give or take $10 million. That’s a pretty good remodel. Those rooms are probably tired.”
As of Friday, the sale had yet to be recorded at the Kanawha County Courthouse. The Gazette-Mail first reported news of the impending sale last fall. A member of CURA’s board said the sale had been discussed in executive session and would involve an outlay of cash for the new owner to keep the Marriott flag, or brand.
Newport Hospitality Group is based in Williamsburg, Virginia. Infinity is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority owns the ground upon which The Marriott sits. The hotel chain in operation at any given time pays a rental fee to the authority but owns the building.
The Marriott is no longer listed as a Xenia property. Orlando, Florida-based Xenia owns a host of luxury and “upper upscale” hotels across the country, its website says, including those operated by Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Xenia bought The Marriott in 2011.
The Marriott has occupied a prominent place downtown since its mid-1980s construction. It traditionally has served as an anchor for Charleston Coliseum conventions, athletic events and those looking for upscale lodging in a central place.