John Wild (left) and Roddy Ferrell, of Industrial Bolting Technologies Inc., try out a computer controlled metal cutting machine at the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Training Center in South Charleston following the opening and dedication ceremony Wednesday.
Intern Jenson Oesterreicher (right) shows off a bandsaw to his grandparents, Edward and Margaret Oesterreicher of Charleston, following the official opening and dedication of the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Training Center in South Charleston Wednesday.
Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, speaks at the official opening and dedication ceremony for the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Training Center in South Charleston Wednesday.
The newly renamed Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Training Center opened its new facility Tuesday morning in South Charleston with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Derek Scarbro, interim director of the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center, formerly known as the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), said the facility is needed.
“This isn’t a build it and they will come situation, but rather build it because it’s really needed,” he said. “There are more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs open in our region. We have over 240 people that have already asked to participate in training here. We’re going to have lots of different types of classes, short-term and long-term, so there’ll be different ways for people to participate.”
Scarbro said while Marshall has had a significant presence in the Kanawha Valley for 22 years, it was at capacity when it came to manufacturing training.
“To redouble our efforts to train the skilled talent state manufacturers need to thrive, the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center is expanding its presence in the Kanawha Valley to create a reliable and continuous pipeline of highly training workers,” he said. “Industry in the in the Kanawha Valley has told us that they need lots of people with these types of skills, like CNC [computer numerical control] machining.”
The new center is a joint project of the Marshall University Advanced Manufacturing Center and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park. The Appalachian Regional Commission through its Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) Program through a partnership with the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation invested $886,732 in the project.
ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin was the keynote speaker at the grand opening and dedication ceremony.
“The ARC invested in this project because it was a great project,” she said. “The plan was well done. They had all the players to the table. Basically, they had developed what was truly a great project for this region to grow the economy in a coal-impacted area.”
Manchin said the center will give hope to former coal miners looking to transition into manufacturing jobs.
“You know, so many of them come with the skill set. So many of these skill sets are kind of bare. They just need to be trained into a little different arena with different type of machine,” Manchin said. “So this is a great opportunity, but not only for the re-training — also for young people coming in that want to work with their hands. I think sometimes people think they missed the boat some way and there just no chance for them. These are the types of training that makes it possible to say no, there is room for everyone at this table.”
