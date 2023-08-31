WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — On Thursday, leaders from Marshall Health, Marshall University and Mountain Health Network announced the creation of a new integrated academic health system at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s annual business summit at The Greenbrier resort.
In April, Marshall University, Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health signed a letter of intent to create an integrated academic health system, now called Marshall Health Network Inc., according to Toney Stroud, vice president of strategic initiatives at Marshall University.
Stroud moderated the discussion with Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, Mountain Health President and CEO Kevin Yingling and Marshall Health CEO Beth Hammers.
“We began this journey over a year ago,” Stroud said. “Our goal was to lead these organizations who are already closely aligned and affiliated against a robust health care alliance, where we can set new standards in health care, education and research. In the end, we envision a health care system that will harness the power of knowledge, the compassion of health care and the resiliency of education.”
Stroud said the integrated academic health system will consist of Mountain Health Network’s four hospitals: Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Rivers Health; its ambulatory facilities, medical offices and employed physician practices; and Marshall Health’s physician practice and its facilities.
Hammers said she thinks it’s important to establish that this integration is not a merger or an acquisition.
“It’s a partnership and collaboration is what will unite us under the Marshall Health Network,” she said. “We understand that we will be better together. This integration is going to allow us to speak with one voice, how to unify a message that will be amplified throughout West Virginia and beyond. It will allow us to leverage our resources across the network so we can better optimize and bring about new services and programs for the communities we serve.”
Yingling said the adoption of the Marshall Health Network brand best reflects the shared purpose of the three entities, while also unifying their identities and reaffirming their strength as a collective, harnessing the full potential of their focus on education, clinical care and research.
“What I see is success. I see growth, and I see a bold vision for tomorrow,” Yingling said. “I see us harnessing the power of a division, one university, of a vibrant medical school and a growing academic health system. That is a powerful combination.”
Yingling said the group identified areas of expertise they felt are the pillars of excellence.
“Those are addiction sciences, rural health, addressing obesity and metabolism and geriatrics for elder care,” he said. “Those are clear areas that we hold expertise and what we do every day at Marshall Health Network. Those are the four pillars that we’re going to focus on. I believe that addressing addiction science, addressing rural health care, addressing obesity and metabolism and addressing elder care in the state are part of the solution set with a healthier West Virginia. They’re part of the solution set to work force participation. They’re a part of the solution to workforce retention.”
Yingling said he has no doubt the new network will create jobs.
“We are the leading employer and our entire region,” he said. “We will continue to grow, but more importantly than that, we will be creating jobs for the future. We will be creating a pipeline for education and training that graduate medical education physicians and nurses that will help not only the jobs that we create at Marshall’s network, but job openings across the entire state.
Smith said the collaborative effort can solve important problems faced by West Virginia, the Appalachian region and the world.
“We don’t have a monopoly on some of the challenges that we’ve had to try to solve in West Virginia,” Smith said. “We don’t have a monopoly on elder care and aging populations. We don’t have a monopoly on digestive health or obesity or diabetes. And we don’t have a monopoly on trying to get access to health care for those who may not live close enough to a hospital or to a doctor. But we do have solutions that have caught the eye of everyone around the world. If you think about how we work collaboratively, we will lean in on these four areas and together will be a stronger system with all the other hospital systems. We will solve problems for our communities. We will solve problems for our state. We will solve problems for our region, and we will solve problems in the world. That’s the power of we.”
The three entities said they are continuing their due diligence and are working toward a definitive agreement by Oct. 1.