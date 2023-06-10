Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Main Street in Point Pleasant.jpg
Buy Now

Main Street in downtown Point Pleasant is being affected by the planned Nucor West Virginia steel mill in Apple Grove. Mason County Economic Development Authority Executive Director John Musgrave said there is no available property on Main Street. He said several stores have been purchased with plans to remodel.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

POINT PLEASANT — John Musgrave predicts a very different-looking Mason County in the next 10 years.

Musgrave, the Mason County Economic Development Authority’s executive director, says the county’s economy and population could change dramatically over the next decade.

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you