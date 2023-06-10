POINT PLEASANT — John Musgrave predicts a very different-looking Mason County in the next 10 years.
Musgrave, the Mason County Economic Development Authority’s executive director, says the county’s economy and population could change dramatically over the next decade.
He says it will be mostly driven by the planned Nucor West Virginia steel mill in Apple Grove, but other developments are also having positive economic impacts.
“Well, I’m an old fella and I probably won’t be around to see it, but I truly feel that if, and this is an if, with what we have on the table right now, along with Nucor, takes place here, that the county’s economy and population could double or triple in the next 10 years,” he said.
As of the 2020 census, Mason County’s population was 25,453.
According to economic data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Mason County’s gross domestic product (GDP) was $873.41 million as of December 2022. That is what Musgrave said could double or triple.
“Our challenge is be ready for it,” Musgrave said.
Nucor’s investment is expected to spur up to $25 billion in economic activity in the next 10 years, according to an analysis by the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research. Musgrave says the county is beginning to see some of that impact even before construction begins.
“At Point Pleasant, I think we don’t have any property here on Main Street now,” he said. “We have several stores that have been purchased, and they’re in plans to remodel. So down here as far as the downtown section of Point Pleasant, we do have businesses coming in.”
Musgrave says the Henderson area across the Kanawha River from Point Pleasant has been identified as a potential place for commerce.
“We’ve performed studies and brought in some specialist-type people that have identified the Henderson area as an ideal place for commerce,” he said. “The problem over in Henderson now is it’s severely in the flood plain, and so it’s going to require being filled eight to 10 feet. And of course to do that, the property over there would have to be purchased and the structures removed and new water and sewer and things put in there to attract industry.”
He said the Mason County Economic Development Authority is trying to buy property there.
“We want to make an investment to create businesses over there such as hotel, motel, restaurants, and even maybe a box store or two and a gas station,” Musgrave said. “We may even be looking at maybe a major rest stop over there for the four-lane coming through. So all of that’s being looked at this time.”
Musgrave said another notable economic development project north of Point Pleasant, near the airport, is moving forward.
“It’s Frontieras, which is a site for a planned coal facility on a 194-acre tract along the Ohio River,” he said.
Arizona-based Frontieras North America, a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences, announced in April 2022 that it will build a new facility in Mason County to produce a cleaner form of coal.
“It will be a major capital investment of around $700 or $800 million,” Musgrave said.
Aerial photos of the site show it sitting across the Ohio River from two coal-burning power plants — Kyger Creek and Gavin.
“We do have an option on another tract of land up near the airport, but I just can’t mention what that is at this time, but it’s another company that’s taken an option on property there” Musgrave said.
New infrastructure in the county is progressing. Recently, the West Virginia Water Development Authority approved $960,783 in funding to the Mason County Public Service District to allow the county to complete its $25 million project to extend the sewer system to the Apple Grove area and provide sewer extension for economic development.
Musgrave says Nucor is ready to go.
“They’ve got their material on site. They’ve got equipment down there to start moving earth with,” he said. “They’ve sure got the want-to to move forward, but they are still waiting on federal permits. The last time I talked to Nucor, they were hopeful that around the end of June that they would have word to go ahead and start the construction phase.”
Musgrave also talked about an old part of the APG Polytech plant, adjacent to the Nucor site, that is currently being demolished.
APG Polytech makes PET, which is used in making plastic bottles and food packaging.
“That part of the plant is old and hasn’t been used for years and so they have removed the siding and they’re taking the steel down,” Musgrave said. “I think they’ve looked at the possibility for future expansion of that plant. I don’t know that any decision has been made on an expansion at this time, but they’re running at almost full capacity down there at the Apple Grove PolyTech plant.”
As all of those economic developments move forward and more people starting coming to Mason County, Musgrave says two challenges are housing and roads.
“There is a housing shortage in the entire area here. The Realtors here tell me that a house that’s an attractive house, that is even a modest house, is only staying on the market about three or four days,” he said. “Houses are going pretty quick.
“With Nucor coming in, of course they’re going to bring about 2,000 construction workers. Now we are putting in some temporary facilities that’s kind of dorm-like housing that will be of a temporary nature that will be available for construction workers. And there’s a number people putting in mobile home sites. A lot of construction folks want to bring their own travel trailer, and then there’ll be a number of people from the area that will be employed; they’ll just drive from home.
“So, we think [on] the construction part of it that we’re going to have enough housing, but it’s the people that come in for the permanent positions that’s a concern. There should be around 1,000 folks like that.
“And of course, you figure usually for every permanent job, you get about five other people that come with that job, whether they’re family members or somebody that comes in and puts in a restaurant or they do some other type function.”
Musgrave says his agency is working on attracting other housing developers to the region.
“We are working with a individual that is coming who was interested in purchasing 200 acres for an upscale subdivision. He’s was a developer in California and he’s returning to the Mountain State and he’s looked at this area,” Musgrave said. “It’s up the four-lane toward Charleston, up the new Route 35. I think he’s going to have a variety of lots available and for different types of housing. I think he may put in a house or two or three himself, but I think he’s also interested in selling lots, so we have had conversations along those lines.”
Musgrave says he has also had conversations with another company that’s coming into West Virginia about potential housing.
“I think they bought a facility down in Bluefield near the turnpike and they are producing a house that is sort of a prefab-type house,” he said. “We had them up here to do a demonstration and once they manufacture the house and they ship it in, it takes about three days to set the house up on a lot. Of course you have to have a lot that’s prepared and ready with water and sewer, but you could even order your kitchen items and the bathroom. Everything can be included and it’s a very attractive home. So we have been working with those folks as well.”
Musgrave says W.Va. 2 must be upgraded.
“There’s no question Route 2 has to be dealt with,” he said. “Our state folks, I think they realize that and we’ll have three major plants down that way. We’re going to have a lot of truck traffic. We’ve got to address that. We’ve had, I think, three fatalities on that road in the last probably five or six months. It’s a terrible road at this time. I think we’re joining with our delegation here, our state delegation, to try to do everything possible to have that road upgraded.
“We need a major industrial highway down from Point Pleasant to the Apple Grove site, and then we need a four-lane road, possibly all the way to Huntington. It’s something we’ve got to work on for the future of the whole area. We’ve got to have that to move commerce, then we will see the economic and population growth we are forecasting.”