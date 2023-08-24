After the Charleston City Center Business Improvement District, in partnership with the Charleston Area Alliance, was awarded a $130,000 federal grant to support the development of a master strategic plan, a consulting team got to work.
“We are about three-fourth’s the way through the planning process,” said James Yost of GAI Consultants, who is part of the consulting team that includes Cutright & Associates, ZMM and Blackwell & Company. “We will be wrapping up in October.”
Yost said for public improvement projects, the areas of focus are the Washington Street Corridor, Lee Street Corridor, Quarrier Street Corridor, Summers Street Corridor, Court Street Corridor and Virginia Street Corridor.
“We want to make sure our streets and businesses are easy to maneuver and access for all the public,” he said. “We focus on a separation and buffer to consider between vehicles and pedestrians as part of our design efforts.”
The plan showed expanded outdoor seating, additional lighting, increased Wi-Fi access, more public art, creative landscaping and streetscaping, more space for lounging, sustainable environment improvements, additional parking, bike lanes, redevelopment of Shonk Plaza, creating visual improvements to parking garages, implementing an ambassador program, a new website and several other safety, security and visual enhancements.
“We are thinking about opportunities we could implement within this design that would allow for a safer neighborhood,” Yost said. “We want people to feel safe here, even in the evening hours.”
Yost said the plan also creates marketing tools and materials.
“As an example, we could consider a tag like ‘live.work.play,’” he said. “That might not be what we end up with, but we want to create a unique tag or marketing plan that essentially focuses on how we can better implement and bring tenants into this district.”
Yost said Charleston was once called the “City of Roses.”
“We wanted to play on this in an artistic exhibit and at least get the idea out there of what that could potentially look like and expand on that and maybe bring that name back,” he said.
The plan showed making roses a permanent installation in the Court Street median.
“One option would be to have life-size scaled roses that could be done to create year-round interest and create vertical change within those so you see roses even in the winter months,” Yost said.
Downtown Charleston property owner Lewis Payne said he liked the roses concept.
“A lot of people talked about the roses sculptures and seemed to really like that concept,” said Payne, who is also president of BID’s board of directors.
“There were a lot of good comments and questions following the presentation of the strategic plan,” Payne said. “Some talked about biking issues with regard to bike lanes and safety. Others talked about parking issues and the idea of decreasing lanes on Virginia Street.”
Officials said the plan complements current and future downtown Charleston developments, including the proposed Capital Sports Center, Slack Plaza, City Center Station and the University of Charleston Downtown Innovation Hub.
“Through the work of our district property owners, businesses and partners, the BID is positioned to make substantial and invigorating investments in the downtown landscape,” he said.
The City Center BID includes the six blocks surrounding City Center at Slack Plaza. The property owners within the district are assessed an annual fee based on lot size and building square footage. These funds are used to supplement public services, enhance economic vitality and provide ambassador support for district businesses and property owners.
The Charleston Area Alliance is the fiscal agent for the project.
“Many people have been working for decades on a developing a strategic plan,” said Susie Salisbury, Charleston Area Alliance’s VP of Community Development. “Information collected at this meeting will help guide the consulting team to finalize a strategic plan for the district. With the plan, the City Center BID will have a guiding document to promote future and existing businesses as well as development opportunities, including implementation and funding strategies.”