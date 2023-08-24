Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

James Yost, of GAI Consultants, gives a presentation of Charleston’s City Center Business Improvement District (BID) proposed master strategic plan at the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation on Summers Street on Tuesday.

 Fred Pace | HD Media

After the Charleston City Center Business Improvement District, in partnership with the Charleston Area Alliance, was awarded a $130,000 federal grant to support the development of a master strategic plan, a consulting team got to work.

“We are about three-fourth’s the way through the planning process,” said James Yost of GAI Consultants, who is part of the consulting team that includes Cutright & Associates, ZMM and Blackwell & Company. “We will be wrapping up in October.”

