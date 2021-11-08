Trulieve, the largest multi-state medical cannabis operator in the country, announced Monday it will open dispensaries in Morgantown and Weston over the next week.
The two will be the first medical cannabis dispensaries in the state.
In a news release, Trulieve said patients attending the Morgantown opening on Nov. 12 will receive a 25% in-store discount and can enjoy free giveaways, music and complimentary food. Those not yet registered may receive assistance onsite to complete a patient card application. Trulieve Morgantown, located at 1397 Earl Core Road in Morgantown, will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
Trulieve Weston, which opens Nov. 15 at 137 Staunton Drive, will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, worked on the original legislation that established West Virginia’s medical cannabis program. His original bill lost out to a rival version, through a strike-and-amend process.
“While I am pleased to learn that the dispensaries are finally opening and that West Virginians who can benefit from this treatment will be able to seek relief legally, I have to say it’s taken way too long,” Pushkin said Monday. “The bill that passed in 2017 had serious flaws.
“What set us back two years was the fact [former] U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart threatened to go after any startup financial institution.”
Bankers got cold feet, delaying the entire process. A banking services contract was not secured until August 2019, when Element Federal Credit Union received the bid. Also, the original bill passed did not allow for vertical integration, in which a company may dispense, grow and process medical marijuana. Without vertical integration, a dispensary would constantly be buying supply from someone else, while competing for an initially slim market.
According to the release, in July Trulieve became the first MSO to begin cultivation in the state at its 100,000-square-foot Huntington facility. The release says Trulieve has “strategically scaled” its cultivation capacity to meet forthcoming patient demand. Only about 4,000 West Virginians have applied for a medical card, meaning many suppliers will be competing for a small patient load.
Only one vertically integrated company is majority-owned by a West Virginian. That is Tariff Labs of Spencer. Secretary of State records list Dave Heeter, of Spencer, as the organizer. He said he owns 60% of the company, with the other 40% belonging to an Ohio concern. Heeter said he has 10 dispensary licenses, with growing and processing licenses to boot. He said he will begin growing indoors Dec. 1 at a facility in Jackson County.
Colby Migicovsky is a chief executive in Compiler Wellness, LLC, which has licenses to operate dispensaries in Cross Lanes, Kanawha City and Huntington. He and fellow investors have both medical and recreational licenses in several states and are working to acquire more.
“It’s awesome for the program,” he said of Trulieve’s opening. “It’s great to see somebody opening up. But I’ve wondered about how the supply is going to be. I worry about opening and having no product. But maybe this is a positive for the public, to see somebody at least open.
“Trulieve is a great company. Kudos to them.”
Pushkin said he didn’t see West Virginia’s medical cannabis program to be a financial bonanza, at least not in the beginning.
“Medical cannabis is about helping people who can benefit from this plant,” he said. “It’s not a huge money maker. It simply legalizes it for adult use and lets adults make the best determination for themselves.”