Despite offering a one-stop sign-up experience, in which patients could be examined remotely and certified for a card, the state Office of Medical Cannabis had little to show Tuesday for two days of in-person events.
An event in Beckley on Monday resulted in “upwards of 20” patients examined and registered, while another in Charleston Tuesday tallied about the same amount, said Bob Scherer with the firm Releaf Specialists. The Hampton Inn hosted the Charleston event.
In order to have secured a medical cannabis card, patients need only have shown up with a qualifying condition; had that condition verified virtually by a physician; and paid the $150 exam fee to Releaf, in addition to a $50 registration fee to the Office of Medical Cannabis.
The total number of medical cannabis applications inched up this week to 8,460 and the number approved to 7,045.
There are four growers active in the state. Columbia Care, which operates under the trade name Cannabist, has a growing facility in Martinsburg. Trulieve grows outside Huntington, in Lesage. Bridgeport hosts Harvest Care, and Millwood is home to the state’s only West Virginia majority-owned company, Tariff Labs.
Cannabist is the name Columbia uses for its retail dispensaries. It operates Kanawha County’s only one, in St. Albans. Alicia Stine and Keri Stan were on hand from Cannabist Tuesday.
Spencer’s Dave Heeter is the chief of Tariff Labs. He has said that 10,000 patients might keep one grower busy; the state has issued licenses to 10. Six companies which paid hefty fees to the state have no reason to grow product until the patient count, and hence demand, is higher.
“The office will do everything we can to improve the patient numbers, to make it a viable business for those [growers] awarded permits,” said Crystal Lowe, assistant director of the Office of Medical Cannabis.
Five years after legislators passed the law establishing the state’s medical cannabis program, only nine dispensaries are in operation. One of those, in Parkersburg, does not currently have product.
Scherer says much of the problem lies in people simply not knowing the medical marijuana program is up and running. Advertising the program is illegal, either by telehealth providers such as Releaf or by physicians who have undergone six hours of cannabis training and have allowed their name to be listed by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
“Nobody goes into a business without a marketing budget,” Scherer said. “You have to invest in your business.”
Medical cannabis supporters can take to social media to make people aware of the program, but as Scherer says, “There’s a fine line between what’s the First Amendment and what’s advertising.”
The Office of Medical Cannabis keeps a list of certified physicians on its website. The office also maintains a list of telehealth providers similar to Scherer’s, whose fees range from $150 to $200.
“We work with people all the time over the phone,” Lowe said. “If you call our office, someone will talk you through the application.”
More information about the Office of Medical Cannabis can be found on its website, omc.wv.gov, by emailing medcanwv@wv.gov, or by calling 304-356-5090.