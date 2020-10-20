BARBOURSVILLE — Opening a new business during a pandemic speaks volumes to the retail development progress that continues at Tanyard Station, according to Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum.
“We have been very fortunate to have been able to make these new business and development announcements a number of times since March when COVID-19 hit,” Tatum said.
On Monday, Tatum was one of hundreds of people to attend the grand opening of Menards, a home improvement chain.
“I think businesses and developers recognized, even during these difficult times, everything Barboursville has to offer,” he said. “This opening is another good day for Barboursville, despite the pandemic.”
Harold Hill, of Barboursville, said he was waiting for the new store to open since it was announced over two years ago.
“I have been watching them build it over the past year and it has been pretty amazing,” Hill said. “I went to a Menards in Columbus, Ohio, and I loved it, so I am very happy we now have one here in Barboursville.”
Menards is a family-owned company that started in 1959 in Wisconsin. The store offers building materials, tools, gardening supplies and appliances, according to the Barboursville store’s general manager, Rob Ludwig.
“We have been eager to open up our doors and begin servicing the community of Barboursville and surrounding areas,” Ludwig said.
The store sits on approximately 20 acres at Tanyard Station.
“My team has worked hard to prepare the store for today’s opening, and we are committed to delivering the best service and product selection around,” Ludwig said.
Ludwig says Menards is truly a one-stop shop.
“You can get all your home improvement needs, featuring a full-service lumberyard, as well as what you need for renovation or outdoor projects,” he said. “I can buy a two-by-four, I can buy a ceiling fan and I can go back and actually buy myself a gallon of milk and carton of eggs at the same time.”
The Barboursville location is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The company is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and has 334 home improvement stores located throughout the Midwest.
“We’re excited about opening a new Menards in this area and look forward to creating job opportunities and contributing to the region’s economic growth in the years ahead,” said Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott.
Menards announced it was coming to Tanyard Station in October 2017 at a ground-breaking ceremony.
The company purchased approximately 20 acres, according to land transfer documents filed at the Cabell County Courthouse. The purchase price was $5,867,683, Cabell County records show.
Cabell County commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing and directing the reimbursement of certain expenses incurred by the county commission or developer prior to issuance of not more than $9 million tax increment revenue bonds, proceeds of which will be used to finance the costs of improvements associated with the Tanyard Station project.
“Any time we have new development it brings jobs and helps with the tax base,” said Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson, who also attended the opening. “This is a TIF project that will help pay off the bonds. When we have development like this everybody wins, from the city, to the county to the state.”
Mike Nidiffer with Interstate Development Co. LLC, the company that is developing the site, says the approximate 225,000 square feet of store will significantly increase its established customer base.
“We anticipate a very positive impact twofold,” he said. “Not only will Menards opening boost current sales for existing stores, but also will carry the momentum forward to initiating Tanyard Station’s phase two development plans.”
Tanyard Station is located along U.S. 60 at the junction of the Big Ben Bowen Highway (W.Va. 193). It is on the 51.73-acre site of the former CSX railroad yard off Exit 18 of Interstate 64, along the Mud River and Tanyard Branch Creek.
Menards’ other West Virginia store is located in Triadelphia, in the state’s Northern Panhandle.