Mi Cocina de Amor, a popular Mexican restaurant on Charleston’s West Side, is empty and closed after the building’s owner evicted its new operators over nearly $8,000 in unpaid rent.
That’s according to an eviction order signed by Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster on July 5 and carried out the next day. It is posted on the Bigley Avenue restaurant’s front door.
Named as defendants are Hector Lizarraga and FJG Enterprises LLC. On the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office website, the latter entity lists as principal members and organizers Julia Higginbotham Gonzales and Frank Gonzalez III of Sarasota, Florida. The Gonzaleses were longtime owners of the business.
Plaintiffs are NALC Building Corp., the building’s owner. NALC stands for the National Association of Letter Carriers, represented by union official Troy Lehue.
Webster’s order says the Gonazaleses sold the Mi Cocina de Amor business to Lizarraga on Oct. 15 of last year. The Gonzaleses also sold their other Elk City restaurant, Gonzoburger, to Dave Haden, who used to manage both restaurants.
The eviction order says Lizarraga began operating the restaurant on or about Nov. 1, that the Gonzaleses’ company had been paying the building owners $795 a month as a lease payment and that the agreement between the building owners and the Gonzaleses’ expired on Dec. 21.
The order also states that NALC had not received rent since Oct. 31. Lizarraga was given a notice of eviction on Feb. 10, the document said.
Lizarraga’s lawyer, Zachary Viglianco, told the Gazette-Mail in an email that he had no comment.
Contacted by phone Tuesday, Frank Gonzales said he’d sold the business to Lizarraga and understood that a landlord-tenant dispute arose between Lizarraga and NALC. Gonzales said his lease was not up until the end of the year but that he and Lizarraga informally agreed the latter was to pay the last two months’ rent. Lizarraga owned the business in November and December.
Gonzalez said he arrived at the same agreement with Haden, to whom he sold the Gonzoburger establishment. Haden paid rent the last two months of the year. Frank Gonzales said he offered to pay the last two months’ rent at Mi Cocina, although he no longer owned the business, to help soothe the situation. Lehue rebuffed him, he said.
“We operated both restaurants for nine years, above any reproach,” Gonzales said.
The Gonzaleses established goodwill and good eating when they opened Mi Cocina in 2013. The couple met on the internet and Frank Gonzales brought his Sonoran-style cooking from Arizona to the West Side’s small but hopeful Elk City business district.
Webster’s order references a June 22 hearing in which the building owner and Lizarraga appeared but the Gonzaleses did not, because they had not been served. Gonzales told the Gazette-Mail that neither he nor his wife have been served any legal papers.
Lehue said the Gonzaleses are named in the lawsuit only because Frank Gonzales transferred the lease to Lizarraga without getting approval. He acknowledged that Gonzales offered to pay the two months’ rent but Lehue’s lawyer recommended against it.
A post on the Mi Cocina de Amor Facebook page seven days ago — not authored by the Gonzales family — said, “... Effective today, MCDA [Mi Cocina] will close inside at our current location. But don’t worry, this is not permanent; we will reopen! Just not exactly in the same place. We are transitioning the ENTIRE restaurant onto the patio next door ... to bring a unique indoor/outdoor dining experience to the Charleston area.”
The post also says the side patio “is still open to rent as a private event space and MCDA is still available for catering! Message us on Facebook if you’d like MCDA to cater your next event or would like to book the patio as an event space!”
Gail Francis and Kristi Sayres are teachers at the year-round Piedmont Elementary School in the East End. They often stop in at Mi Cocina after school.
“They’re nice people in there,” Francis said. “I hope it wasn’t anything unsanitary.” She had not read the eviction notice.
Francis said she was under the impression that the restaurant was “doing fine. I think it was under new management.”