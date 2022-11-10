Thursday’s overall message was aimed at minority business owners, but Kimberly Donahue dispensed advice that would help anyone thinking of being his or her own boss.
Number one, she told the crowd of 75 or so at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, evaluate the foundation of your business. “Are there enough customers to make it profitable for you?”
Secondly, the Charleston branch manager of the Small Business Administration advised business owners to upgrade customer service. Some people possess such tunnel vision that they won’t consider a drive-thru window, much less curbside service or free shipping. The latter is especially crucial today, she said, with more than 50% of customers expecting it. The Amazon effect, perhaps.
“It costs five times the amount to attract a new customer as it does to retaining one,” she said.
Businesses typically derive 67% of their income from returning customers, she said.
When it comes to seeking financing, go to local sources first, she advised.
“They’re more likely to know your business,” she said.
Donahue served as one of the lunchtime speakers at the 8th Annual Minority Business Expo, hosted by the state Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs.
“We try and connect names and resources with local small businesses,” said Jill Upson, a former state lawmaker from the Eastern Panhandle and head of the minority affairs office. “It’s a great opportunity to bring everybody together and network.”
Melissa Hill of Chesapeake, 56, says she is finding the going rough in pursuing IT contracts with the government, a field she once found fertile. It is much easier to gain contracts when physically closer to the action, she said.
“Those opportunities are not coming to Charleston,” she said.
Remote work is a possibility, she said, but bigger projects almost require a staff, “and that IT expertise is not here.”
Akia Kennedy, 43, runs Self Love, based in Kanawha City. She sells an assortment of wellness products, including candles, and products for bathing, grooming and relaxation. She also sells essential oils and vitamins. She is still seeking a profit.
She is finding marketing a challenge and says she could use help navigating the internet maze.
“It’s all promote, promote,” she said.
She likes a central facet of her business — “it teaches you to give back to yourself and build confidence.” She says all her products are vegan, organic and plant based.
Also selling goods in the wellness/new age arena was Constance Akasha Maat, chatting with client Nia Jackson. Included in her wares were jewelry, natural body products and herbs. She said she has been in business for five years, with the last two especially productive.
Maat said she believes Black-owned businesses are now freer to express more than just what they sell, whether that might be appearance, culture or language.
“The world is more open,” she said.
The website score.org offers these tips for Black business start-ups:
• Be excellent at your craft
• Strategic partnerships are key
• Master art of connecting
• Be coachable
• Have clear values
• Have in-industry mentors
• Nurture your network
• Act in service to others
• Connect with great collaborators