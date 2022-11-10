Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thursday’s overall message was aimed at minority business owners, but Kimberly Donahue dispensed advice that would help anyone thinking of being his or her own boss.

Number one, she told the crowd of 75 or so at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, evaluate the foundation of your business. “Are there enough customers to make it profitable for you?”

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

