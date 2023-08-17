Steve Moses, of Moses Auto Group, introduces Gov. Jim Justice to the grand-opening ceremony Wednesday of the group’s newest dealership, Moses Nissan, in St. Albans, at the foot of the St. Albans-Nitro Bridge.
Moses Auto Group, a giant in the new and used car markets in West Virginia, unveiled its new, state-of-the-art, Nissan dealership in St. Albans at the foot of the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge.
Steve Moses, who owns the dealerships with his brother Bob Moses and other family members, shared a little bit about the company’s history before Wednesday’s grand opening.
“We’re in our 76th year,” he said. “We have continuously been in the automotive business that long. My father Jack started our business way back in the ’40s and kind of got things kicked off for us. I’m generation two. My brother Bob is here, also generation two. And I’m pleased to say we have several generation three members, my son John, Steven, Meredith, Suzanne and my daughter, Megan. We are very proud to have multi-generational business based here in West Virginia.”
Today, the company has dealerships in Charleston, Huntington, St. Albans, Teays Valley and South Charleston.
“We have close to 500 associates that are also in our corporate family that we really appreciate and are happy that they’re a part of our group,” Steve Moses said.
The new dealership was built during the pandemic and Steve Moses said it was challenging.
“I also want to thank my architect John Harris,” he said. “He sure got it done and his people were great. I think you can see what a nice result we got. John is a native of St. Albans. I think John really created a very attractive, next to the bridge, new gateway to come into St. Albans. John, maybe this is your legacy to St Albans.”
Steve Moses thanked his Nissan team.
“Our business with Nissan has doubled in the last four years,” he said. “And our goal this year with this brand new building is to sell 1,000 new Nissans.”
The celebration Wednesday was highlighted by a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony featured Gov. Jim Justice with Babydog, St. Albans Mayor Scott James, members of the Kanawha County Commission and others.
“Moses Auto Group continues blossoming and blossoming to where you are today,” Justice said. “It’s amazing.”
Additionally, attendees were encouraged to register for a chance to win a Nissan GTR Driving Experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.
