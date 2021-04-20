A global business-to-business firm that provides high-tech sales and marketing services with 13 outposts worldwide is expanding locally.
N3 announced it’s adding up to 100 jobs at its West Virginia Regional Technology Park location. The jobs — which range from entry-level sales positions to sales management and program management — will increase N3’s current presence in South Charleston to approximately 250 employees. Company officials said the goal is to have most of the jobs filled by the end of July.
“We are looking for people eager to make their mark in the technology industry, and our location at the Regional Technology Park has been the perfect place to grow our West Virginia presence,” N3 vice president of operations Ken Boggs said. “There is a career path at N3 for those who want to grow in an expanded global business.”
Based in Atlanta, N3 — which has partnerships with tech giants such as Cisco, Microsoft and SAP — was founded in 2004. It had swelled to nearly 2,200 employees across five continents by the time Accenture purchased it in October 2020. In addition to its Atlanta hub, only two other of its 13 locations are in the United States -- Seattle and South Charleston. The West Virginia office’s workforce is already among the five largest in the network.
“Anytime a local business is hiring it’s a great day,” said South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens. “One hundred jobs is special also because it’s a good sign that the business is doing well. N3 has been a good addition to the Tech Park.”
N3 moved into the Kanawha Valley in 2017, securing about 28,000 square feet on multiple floors in Building 2000 at the Tech Park (the same building occupied by BridgeValley Community and Technical College). N3’s expansion — along with other inquiries — has prompted Tech Park officials to begin creating shovel-ready sites in preparation for additional growth.
“A company like N3 and Accenture hiring like that and showing such growth gives us even more visibility,” Tech Park CEO Matt Ballard said, “and proves to other businesses that there’s a successful model here in West Virginia and this park that can be duplicated by others.”
More information about N3 along with job opportunities in South Charleston as well as other locations can be found at https://n3results.com/company