MADISON -- For the first time in nearly six decades, Boone Memorial Hospital will be known by a different name.
The rebranding campaign for Boone Memorial Health kicked off with a ceremony Monday that according to hospital representatives, reflects a “growing footprint.”
With over 400 employees and contractors, the hospital launched the first major branding initiative since the facility opened in 1964.
Over the past decade, Boone Memorial Health has produced four clinic locations, eight specialty services that include substance abuse, mental health services, and a black lung center.
“Boone Memorial Hospital has done exactly what it was designed to do for nearly 60 years,” said CEO Virgil Underwood. “It has provided quality health care to Southern West Virginia to take care of the sick and the injured. It is something we are very, very proud of but our mission has expanded greatly, and we need to recognize that expanded mission.”
Additionally, Boone Memorial Health announced the start of the BMH Foundation for Community Health.
According to Underwood, the foundation’s mission is to “improve community health by addressing the social determinants of health throughout the communities it serves.”
Those determinants include: economic stability, access to quality education, safe neighborhoods and living environments, social and community connection, and access to quality health care.
The program looks to thrive through state, federal and private grant opportunities.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said she has watched the community work of the hospital since her very first visit to Boone County.
“I’m thrilled to join the Boone Memorial Health team to celebrate their rebranding and the unveiling of their Boone Memorial Foundation for Community Health,” Miller said. “Today represents the next chapter in this organization’s mission to care for and invest in Southern West Virginia. The hardworking doctors, nurses and administrators are the bedrock for Boone Memorial, and I thank them for their tireless work to keep our loved ones healthy and communities strong. I look forward to watching the new foundation support our region for years to come.”
Delegate Josh Holstein, R-Boone, said the work of the hospital in Boone, Logan and Lincoln counties is evident.
“I’ve seen how much they’ve invested and I know how much they will continue to invest,” Holstein, a Boone County resident, said. “What they’ve done in the community is phenomenal and you see evidence of it everywhere.”
After the event, Underwood said he is proud of the hospital’s multiple health clinics, including one in Comfort that launched last year and that plans are in motion for more contributions to the communities along the Big Coal River and in the Van/Wharton areas of Boone County.
He added that the time was right for the hospital to facilitate a name change.
“What we have seen over the last three or four years is a little bit of a shift and I don’t want to focus on the financial side of it but, there has been a shift in our payers,” he said. “What we are seeing is bonus payments out there for doing certain things where we get a little more in payment for doing the right things in preventing disease or at least slowing down the progress of it.”
He said that the hospital is in a position to give back and they feel a responsibility to do so.
“People were asking us for help and we needed to help because we’ve been so accepted and supported by the community,” he said. “When we started taking a deeper look, we realized that there were grants available out there and that if we do this thing right, there is money from other places.
"This allows us to do the things we are doing for the community. We are very excited about our growth and our future.”