West Virginia joined the nation in celebrating National Farmers Market Week this week.
“There are customers that depend on it. We have senior vouchers. So there’s a lot of seniors that get the vouchers and they get a discount for the groceries that they buy,” said Patricia Lawrence, the manager of the Barboursville Farmers Market.
The Putnam County Farmers Market meets every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting May 1 through the end of October. This is its 14th year. Everything sold there must be grown or raised within 50 miles of the market.
“We have a lot of out-of-staters, but you also have a return to people’s habits since COVID, meaning it’s just as easy to go to Kroger and get what you want, but you’re also not going to get a recall on your vegetables if you buy locally,” said Connie Boggess, vice president of the Putnam County Farmers Market.
Boggess says if more people support farmers markets, producers will bring more and markets can add more sellers.
Capitol Market in Charleston and The Wild Ramp in Huntington are the only year-round farmers markets in the state.
“Our West Virginia farmers are really the backbone and driving force behind our local food system,” said Evan Osborne, executive director of Capitol Market. “And now we’re seeing for the first time in several years, some of our farmers start investing in new land, and new products because the public has shown that they see the value in locally produced produce and products.”
Throughout the year, Capitol Market hosts as many as 55 different farmers, all based in West Virginia, between its indoor and outdoor shops.
“And we’re extremely grateful to have the farmers because … if it’s not the hardest job I know, then it’s certainly up there. I mean, they routinely work 100-plus hour weeks and it doesn’t just stop while they’re here at the market. Most of them are going home, getting up early, and working late to help pick tomatoes and shuck corn and things like that to make sure that the products on the farm get to the market,” Osborne said.
One of those farmers is Matt Hammack, owner of Oh My Greens, an indoor farm in Charleston.
“The Capitol Market birthed our business, and it remains as the lifeline to our success,” Hammack said.
His company sells microgreens, hydroponic and aeroponic lettuce, herbs and pesto at Capitol Market. It also supplies products for restaurants like Christopher Eats, The Vandalia Co., Main St. on Central, Berry Hills Country Club, Coco’s Kitchen & Cafe and others.
Oh My Greens is a pesticide-free farm, which Hammack says comes with challenges. He recently lost over 1,000 lettuce plants due to an aphid infestation.
“So we move in a couple of weeks and we will actually be West Virginia’s largest indoor farm. We’ll have about 5,500-square-feet of space, totally indoors, powered with LED lighting and fully climate controlled,” he said. “So, we’re really excited for that because that’s gonna get rid of most of the issues that we’ve had in the last couple of years.”
He said a lot of times you can find a better version of what you can get at a grocery store at a farmers market.
“Supporting local farmers but also making sure to get the best product possible. The freshly harvested produce is way higher in nutrition than the stuff you’re going to get in the grocery store that may have come from the West Coast and has sat on the truck for a week,” he said.
Lewis Bodimer, a seller at the Central City Farmers Market from Gallia County, Ohio, has been attending it for 30 years and has many regular customers. He says it’s the best farmers market to sell at in the Tri-State.
“It gives a place for farmers to sell their produce to people, like local produce to people that want to buy local produce. Like they see me and they buy from me,” Bodimer said.
Bodimer is very open about where his produce comes from and even welcomes people to come see his fields.
“Well, for one, it’s really good. The quality is excellent. It’s all fresh. It hasn’t had to travel anywhere or be prepackaged, and then to support my community and my farmers that are here,” said Shelly Jarrell of Huntington, a shopper at the Central City Farmers Market.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (West Virginia WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health — Office of Nutrition Services, also celebrates West Virginia farmers as part of National Farmers Market Week.
“West Virginia farmers provide residents with access to healthy, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs,” said Heidi Staats, director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services, in a news release. “West Virginia WIC recognizes the importance of expanding agricultural opportunities that assist and encourage the next generation of farmers, generate farm income to help stimulate business development and job creation, and build community connections through rural and urban linkages.”
West Virginia WIC Farmers Market season began June 1. So far this year, with the transition from paper vouchers to electronic benefits, redemptions have surpassed previous years’ season totals, DHHR officials said in the release. More than 14,000 West Virginia families have received these additional benefits to spend at authorized farmers markets throughout the state. There are 115 participating farmers in 43 counties.