Sometimes when you're in a rut, the one thing to wake you is a hot cup of joe.
"This whole year I've been unemployed. In the transition, I was looking for what I wanted to do next and I didn't know where it was going to end up," lifelong Charleston resident Jimmie Waugh said. "I was just focusing on trying to treat people right, because I didn't know what else to do between jobs. I just took it day by day.
"That's why I feel so comfortable this has unraveled."
Waugh quietly spoke from the corner of a turquoise room, seated on a wooden stool pulled up to a corner counter nook, itself nestled next to a window welcoming in the late morning sun. Low music calmly caressed the scene as a stranger cozied up on a plush blue nearby couch found themselves lost easy in a book. Local art hung on every turquoise wall, even one of Waugh's, a black tree against a fiery sunset.
"The idea was to make a living room for the community," Waugh said of his coffee shop that opened just a few weeks ago.
From the time he was a teenager, Waugh worked for his dad's beer distribution company, Capitol Beverage, alongside his brothers. Before his father sold the business last year, Waugh served as vice president of sales, managing the company's top 50 accounts and heading up a team of 25.
"I used to travel. The Corona meetings would be in Mexico. All these suppliers would pick a different city to have their annual meeting. It was crazy what I got to do through the beer business," Waugh said, whisked away to the past.
"It's a little hard to grasp that this has happened, to go from doing that same thing for 20 years, then to spend a year in transition. It's hard to believe that this is reality, so I'm kind of pinching myself. I feel so lucky, unbelievably lucky right now."
Amid Waugh's whirlwind of sales calls and business trips, there was a consistent port in the storm.
"When I would work on the road, a coffee shop is where I could bring my laptop and get out of the car and sit down, spend 45 minutes and it was so relaxing," Waugh said. "The living room atmosphere is the biggest draw for me, just a place people in the community could come to sit down together."
Having weathered the pandemic and an unemployed stretch, Waugh followed the aroma wafting in his heart to trade the at times bitter taste of beer sales for a beverage he joked was the only one the company and his dad and business mentor never sold.
"It is important for me to do my own thing and see it successful," Waugh said. "You want to kind of prove yourself."
So he began again with the sweet life of coffee, opening up a new shop in South Charleston called Cocoa Coffee, named by his nine-year-old daughter Maggie.
"She just picked it up out of the air," Waugh said with a smile "I love using the name she picked because I want her to always know that she can do anything she wants and build confidence in her."
As he rose to head toward the kitchen at the back of the room, the woman on the couch looked up from her book to offer her thoughts on the new business.
"It has a nice atmosphere. It's pleasant," said Jayne Patterson. "The tea and the coffee is done by hand and the lady who makes it is really nice, so it's just a good vibe. Every time I come it's like it just gets better. I can come here and relax."
Waugh is joined in his exodus by another ex-pat who emerged from the kitchen where a grinning portrait of Herman Munster overlooked the proceedings and began deftly creating a peach vanilla latte.
"I was stuck in a dead end job in conference calls all day just like everybody else," master barista Katherine Nix said with a warm smile.
A coffee aficionado inspired as a young girl by her military dad's morning routine, Nix made her jump from Starbucks to the office, but found herself longing for her first love.
"I've always been really into community and making sure that the people that come to me are happy with what they're getting," Nix said. "Even if its just a little bright spot in their day after they've had a bad meeting or something sad happened, they can come get a cup of coffee and I'm a highlight for five minutes and then they go on with their day a little brighter."
Upon hearing her mission statement, Waugh offered her up a fist bump.
Now the pair dabble together in creative coffees, whether a chocolate lavender creation, an almond-honey based expresso, or a caramel-raspberry cappuccino, as Waugh created earlier that morning. They allow customers to assemble their heart's desire out of coffees connoting places Waugh might have once visited in sales days, from an espresso from Italy to a decaf from Buffalo.
"I love making interesting drinks," Nix said. "People walk in and sometimes they don't know much about coffee and I'm just like 'What flavors do you usually go towards?' and they'll tell me and I'll go the exact opposite and I'm like 'Let's have an adventure.' If they're not feeling adventurous, I still try to make them something they'll really enjoy at the end of the day."
Cocoa Coffee is located at 4845 MacCorkle Avenue, where it's open Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.