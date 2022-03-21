This J.Z. Ali fellow is not a downer. He sees potential where most don’t.
The location of his latest business venture is not prime real estate. He reigns over an empty corner lot at Washington Street East and Ruffner Avenue. It’s a well-known locale for loafers fond of benches and characters long on oddities. Crime is not unheard of. A laundromat formerly occupied the space; it sat empty for years until, finally, the wrecking ball came calling.
Next came the East End Bazaar, similar to a Middle Eastern bazaar, but without all the hubbub and money changing hands. It too went by the wayside. The lattice partitions Ali is using are left over.
Is Ali deterred? Nah.
“I’m building a shopping mall here, man!” he said.
His mall is a concrete pad in a half-square. The pad is jutted with lattice partitions, each reserved for hoped-for tenants. He envisions a combination of food and merchandise vendors, and already has two of the former renting from him. A grassy patch is a nice locale for tables and chairs. Behind his stall, workers were erecting a corral for a couple of smokers.
“B.K.S. The Pa’Teo” is the name of the development. B.K.S. stands for “Best Kept Secret.” Pa’Teo is merely an alteration of the standard patio spelling.
On a pre-spring Tuesday that teased people with mid-60s temperatures, one of Ali’s two food vendors was revving up to serve while curious onlookers peered over the wrought-iron fence.
Michelle Dermyer, who works at Health Right, stopped in during a lunchtime stroll.
“I believe I’m going to see you for lunch next time,” said Dermyer, 57. “Can I do barbecue without the bun?”
To Ali, his family and friends and the food vendors working there, serving a meal is more than just throwing ingredients together.
Other vendors besides Ali are Carol’s Soul to Soul and Island Fix, featuring Caribbean cooking.
“You feed somebody, and it changes the relationship,” he said. “That’s trust. When they will put food in their mouth that you have made for them, that’s trust.”
Through a $10-a-month lease with the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority, Ali has moved from roving the street to a permanent home, albeit one without a roof. He also received a $10,000 small-business grant from $660,000 the city so far has distributed.
Authority Executive Director Ron Butlin first encountered Ali grilling his Mr. Choo Choo’s Hot Dogs across from the city parking garage on MacFarland Street. Ali had set up in a vacant lot that once served as home to Delish, popular about 20 years ago before it burned down.
“I thought, ‘My, that’s a tough place to have a hot dog stand,’ ” said Butlin, who thought the location a little out of the way.
For years, Ali operated the stand, pitching his cart at different places around town, including at Live on the Levee, the city concert series. When Butlin dangled the Ruffner-Washington property, Ali jumped.
“Just having somebody doing something there looks better,” Butlin said. “Sitting empty looks awful.”
That’s where Ali goes a step further. Ali sees his mission as more than just selling food.
“I saw a need over here,” said Ali, whose daughter Jannah, 19, assists him. “Those who are less fortunate need love, they need something to eat, a place to hang out with a good vibe.”
Ali said he had family in Charleston before attempting to organize a hip-hop music festival at Laidley Field. It failed, but the visit prompted plenty of returns from his other home in San Diego. Relatives there taught him plenty about barbecue through the family enterprise, Bowlegged Barbecue.
Jane Bostic, a special projects manager for the city of Charleston, said Ali is all about creating good feelings.
“He’s a good guy,” she said. “He doesn’t look at things as a problem. He looks at it as a challenge. He’s recruited homeless people. He’ll feed them to pay for their time.”
Before Ali moved in, the city regularly removed trash from the space and sometimes escorted homeless people off the property.
“That will happen a lot less, once you know someone’s coming in at 9 a.m.,” Butlin said. “J.Z. is an incredibly upbeat person. The world’s a better place because he’s in it. Let’s see what he can do.”
It all starts with the food at B.K.S. Ali’s menu is composed of, among other things, barbecue, beef ribs and brisket. Of course, he also still makes the trademark hot dogs and hamburgers.
Carol Hines will run Carol’s Soul to Soul with her brother, Jeremiah Jordan, husband Anthony; granddaughter Zaylah, 10, and grandson Ibu Payton, 11. The kids seemed eager to pitch in.
Hines said she wants to make her own mark after cooking for others for years.
“They can jump that gate anytime they want,” she said, referring to a large swinging gate at the front of the property.
Like her father, Jannah Ali speaks in existential tones about food.
“It tastes different when you put a little love in it,” she said.
She said she admires her father’s never-say-die attitude.
“This is my dad’s idea,” she said. “He’s a dreamer.”