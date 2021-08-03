Used to be, news that five West Virginia University basketball players had signed autographs for money would be greeted with horror.
“They’ve violated NCAA regulations.”
“They may not be eligible.”
“The school’s in trouble.”
“The sky is halfway to the ground.”
But when Mountaineer basketball players Sean McNeil, Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Gabe Osabuohien and Taz Sherman leave Appalachian Power Park Saturday, in the eyes of the NCAA they will be as pure as the driven snow. And a few bucks richer, too.
About a dozen states have passed laws governing the rights of an individual to profit from his or her name, image and likeness. In kind, the NCAA has instructed schools in states without such laws to pass rules and regulations governing the enterprise. The most crucial is preventing pay-for-play deals and recruiting enticements.
So the WVU five can sign away with immunity Saturday. Fans may call 304-546-8168 for tickets or get one at the event. A VIP ticket is $75 and allows one autograph for a player between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the non-VIP time will allow for the same one John Hancock-one-player deal and costs $60. The first 50 people will receive a set of five cards with the players’ likenesses.
Additional autographs can be purchased. Photos are allowed with a camera phone at no additional cost. Parents who bring their children do not need a ticket unless they seek an autograph or photo with the players for themselves.
This is likely the first NIL event in the Kanawha Valley, and possibly the first in the state. Two of the players have state ties — Bridges is from Fairmont and Cottrell, who hails from Las Vegas, played at Huntington Prep.
Sports promoter Chris Feldhaus of Country Boy Sportz and Jeremie Stout of Select Cards and Collectables are putting on the event and stand to profit to some degree from the proceeds. This is admissible. Representatives may help with NIL deals, but their contracts can’t stipulate future representation if the player turns pro.
Feldhaus, of Poca, said he has helped organize autograph signings for former West Virginia University quarterback Will Grier; former NBA star and Belle native Jason Williams; and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner.
“For myself, it helps being able to partner with them,” Feldhaus said, “to build rapport, show them what we can do for them. Right now, Sean McNeil has shirts and is making money with his name and likeness on it. Ex-players talk about how happy they are for players now.
“But you want to make sure we don’t hurt a player’s eligibility. We’ve got to be very careful and make sure we look out for their best interest.”