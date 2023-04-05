A Pray Construction online newsletter says the company will be building a new CASCI headquarters in the old Elder-Beerman space, in Kanawha City’s The Shops at Kanawha development.
“With a long-standing partnership for many years now between Pray Construction and CASCI, we have engaged in a design-build project to completely renovate the old Elder-Beerman space on MacCorkle Avenue that they will soon call home,” the newsletter says. “The design and preconstruction phase is nearing completion.”
The news is expected and has been rumored for months. Real estate professionals and construction officials have said CASCI workers not working from home will take up residence in Elder-Beerman beside WorkForce WV, the state’s unemployment compensation provider and job training agency. The company is presently using the first floor.
A call to CASCI met with a voice message midday Wednesday. It said the office was closed but encouraged callers to try back between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
WorkForce moved from the old Plaza East shopping center in the East End in Charleston to Elder-Beerman late last year and held an official ceremony in January. News of the move broke earlier in 2022.
Most CASCI workers left their home — a tall, cavernous building at the corner of Kanawha Boulevard and Clendenin Street — in early fall of 2022. That building housed a Sears department store decades ago.
CASCI, which processes insurance claims, said last year that the working-from-home trend meant it didn’t need as much space. A small part of CASCI’s staff has continued working from the CASCI building and will likely do so in the short term, as Pray works on its new space.
A Pray Construction representative declined comment on the newsletter, which mentions several other projects on which the company is working.
Charleston Area Alliance CEO and President Nicole Christian said she couldn’t comment on CASCI’s plans.
“I don’t know that and anything regarding their space would have to come from them,” she said. “The lease is a month-to-month lease, with 60 days notice before moving out. We’re still hopeful we can find someone to either lease the whole building or a couple of other floors.
“We’re not so desperate as to take anyone, for any time or any amount of money.”
The Alliance owes no debt on the building.
Clendenin Street has a lot of vacancy on its east side. CASCI is soon to be entirely vacant; vacant lots, one of which is owned by Poca Valley Bank, are on the other corner. They lead to a dissection of the most recent Sears building from the rest of the Charleston Town Center mall, done by Rodney Loftis and Sons demolition.
Loftis has demolished and cut away the Sears building in recent weeks, leaving a perfect rectangular hole. That hole is to be filled with a hotel, developed by Mayur Patel of Richmond, Virginia.