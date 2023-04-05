Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Pray Construction online newsletter says the company will be building a new CASCI headquarters in the old Elder-Beerman space, in Kanawha City’s The Shops at Kanawha development.

“With a long-standing partnership for many years now between Pray Construction and CASCI, we have engaged in a design-build project to completely renovate the old Elder-Beerman space on MacCorkle Avenue that they will soon call home,” the newsletter says. “The design and preconstruction phase is nearing completion.”

Greg Stone covers business.

He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

