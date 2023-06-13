Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SISSONVILLE — Niterra North America, formerly known as NGK Spark Plugs USA, formally began construction on an expansion of its Kanawha County operation Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Gov. Jim Justice.

“Niterra’s continued investment in our state is an incredible testament to the West Virginia community we’ve built together,” Gov. Justice said in a news release. “West Virginia is now regarded around the world as the best place to start a business, expand a business, and to live, work, and raise a family. This expansion will create new job opportunities and contribute to the economic growth and prosperity in Sissonville in a major way, so we thank Niterra from the bottom of our hearts for their commitment to West Virginia.”

