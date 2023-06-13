Michael Schwab, President & CEO of Niterra (right) and Todd Cullums, Niterra’s Director of Manufacturing (left), walk over to a newly planted tree to place a marker commemorating the groundbreaking on Tuesday for an expansion of the spark plug factory located near Sissonville.
SISSONVILLE — Niterra North America, formerly known as NGK Spark Plugs USA, formally began construction on an expansion of its Kanawha County operation Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Gov. Jim Justice.
“Niterra’s continued investment in our state is an incredible testament to the West Virginia community we’ve built together,” Gov. Justice said in a news release. “West Virginia is now regarded around the world as the best place to start a business, expand a business, and to live, work, and raise a family. This expansion will create new job opportunities and contribute to the economic growth and prosperity in Sissonville in a major way, so we thank Niterra from the bottom of our hearts for their commitment to West Virginia.”
The Sissonville campus, established in 1994, is home to the NGK Spark Plug and NTK oxygen sensor assembly plants. What began with 90 permanent jobs has now grown to more than 500 full-time and 70 temporary positions. The campus expansion will add 75,000 square feet of space and approximately 30 new job opportunities, company officials said.
NGK was part of a wave of investment by Japanese-based companies in West Virginia in the 1990s, with the largest being Toyota’s engine and transmission assembly factory near Buffalo in Putnam County.
“Niterra remains committed to contributing to the economic growth of Sissonville and West Virginia,” Niterra Regional President and CEO Michael Schwab said. “We are dedicated to investing in our employees and the communities in which we operate and are excited about this expansion in our operations.”
In addition to the groundbreaking ceremony, Niterra partnered with One Tree Planted to plant a commemorative tree on the expanded campus after announcing its donation of 1,000 saplings to the community.
NGK Spark Plugs will continue manufacturing spark plugs under its brand name, while ceramic-related products will be produced under the NTK Technical Ceramics brand. Niterra North America has its headquarters in Wixom, Michigan, and operates manufacturing, inventory and distribution facilities in Sissonville, Chicago and Irvine, California.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Niterra did not lay off or furlough its work force. Instead, it encouraged its employees to participate in community volunteering and provided compensation for their time.