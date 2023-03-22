Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A dinosaur lives in North Charleston. It lurks along Seventh Avenue, nondescript, in a building that was once home to a Long John Silver’s. One wonders what has kept it alive, all these years later, as most of its kin have perished.

Larry Morris operates Movie Man, one of the few remaining DVD rental/tanning bed establishments in the Kanawha Valley. The business stays afloat on the strength of returning tanning customers, a decent stock of DVDs and an adult selection in back. 

Stories you might like

Greg Stone can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you