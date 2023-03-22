A dinosaur lives in North Charleston. It lurks along Seventh Avenue, nondescript, in a building that was once home to a Long John Silver’s. One wonders what has kept it alive, all these years later, as most of its kin have perished.
Larry Morris operates Movie Man, one of the few remaining DVD rental/tanning bed establishments in the Kanawha Valley. The business stays afloat on the strength of returning tanning customers, a decent stock of DVDs and an adult selection in back.
Though the popularity of tanning beds has waned as concerns about their associated health risks have increased, Morris said it's his three beds that keep him in business. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, only 10.4% of adults worldwide still tan. About 70% of those who use tanning salons are white girls and young women.
“It is estimated that the 400,000 cases of skin cancer in the U.S. each year are caused by tanning beds,” according to the Academy. “Despite this, 7.8 million women still tan indoors.”
None of this deters Gwen Russell, 52, of Sissonville Drive.
“Nope,” she said, when asked if she feared skin cancer. “If it’s going to happen it’s going to happen.”
Morris says those most opposed sometimes show up clandestinely. “You wouldn’t believe the doctors who come in here to tan,” Morris said. “I can’t tell you who they are.”
As for tanning benefits, Russell said they include an improvement in self-confidence, self-esteem, seasonal affective disorder and a salve for arthritis.
“I just like to tan,” Russell said. “I feel safe with Larry. I know he doesn’t have any [peep] holes or he won’t come in on me.”
Morris is a colorful sort, at times undeterred by decorum.
“I like this one answer this woman gave me,” Morris said. “She said, 'I’ve been trying to lose weight for six months and haven’t been able to. I think tan fat looks better than white fat.'"
Like cigarette smoking and overeating, a certain percentage of the population is bound to tan. Tanning beds may be rarer, but chances are they will always find a niche. One male customer inquired about buying his own tanning bed, until Morris pointed out how much it would cost in upkeep and bulb replacement.
As for the store's other most lucrative venture, the rise of internet pornography has cut into his adult DVD business, Morris said, but there remain holdouts who prefer the physical media.
Still, his business roams among the pterodactyls. It’s difficult persuading people to buy any sort of physical DVD these days.
Morris, who previously owned a DVD rental store in Oak Hill, brought his stock of movies to North Charleston, where they are available for $1.95 each. Only a few people actually rent DVDs these days, he said.
His plans call for installing more tanning beds and salon chairs, with DVDs in the back.
Morris opened his North Charleston store in 1995, when DVDs were new technology. In fact, 1995 marked their year of development. It was a big outing for families to pick out a weekend’s worth of VHS tapes, then DVDs, at places such as the West Side’s Hollywood Video and nationwide chain Blockbuster.
“I made more money the first five years I was here than I could spend,” Morris said. “I remember one day my help called in sick. It was on a Saturday. I did 92 tans, $900 and some worth of rentals and made about $1,400. But hell, that was in the early 2000s.”