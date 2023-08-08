A sign marks the truck entrance to Nucor Steel West Virginia’s construction offices, across W.Va. 2 from the site of the planned steel mill in Mason County, near the community of Apple Grove, on Tuesday.
APPLE GROVE — As part of its mitigation measures to be completed ahead of site construction, Nucor Steel West Virginia has started on its W.Va. 2 road expansion project.
The project calls for the widening of W.Va. 2 from the company's northern property line south to the intersection of Huntington Road with Jerry’s Run Road, according to a traffic impact study submitted by Nucor to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
The widening will provide a two-way center left-turn lane but will be striped as an exclusive left turn lane at the northern and southern ends of the project, the documents show.
“This project will be in the area of Valley Fire Department to just south of Jerry’s Run Road and is approximately two miles long,” said Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.
Miller is warning motorists in the area to slow down.
“The speed limit will be 45 miles per hour, but we would like for drivers to go even slower since we will have folks working along side the roadway,” he said. “Please use caution and allow extra time to reach your destination. Expect delays especially the first few days as the workers set up barriers and temporary traffic lights.”
Miller said his department will have two deputies on duty at each end of the project during working hours.
“They will be out there from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, until the project is completed, which is expected to last approximately three weeks,” he said.
Nucor also plans on constructing six access driveways to the construction site with traffic lights and signage, and will employ off-duty police officers to direct traffic during peak construction phases of the project.
Nucor recently received the final permit it needed to begin construction on its $3.1 billion steel mill in Mason County. The company has already established construction offices and temporary housing for construction workers, and completed some site prep work, but it couldn’t begin construction at the mill site until it had received that last permit. Company officials say they will begin work immediately on what is expected to be two years of construction.
