Nucor
A sign marks the truck entrance to Nucor Steel West Virginia’s construction offices, across W.Va. 2 from the site of the planned steel mill in Mason County, near the community of Apple Grove, on Tuesday.

 Fred Pace | HD Media

APPLE GROVE — As part of its mitigation measures to be completed ahead of site construction, Nucor Steel West Virginia has started on its W.Va. 2 road expansion project.

The project calls for the widening of W.Va. 2 from the company's northern property line south to the intersection of Huntington Road with Jerry’s Run Road, according to a traffic impact study submitted by Nucor to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

