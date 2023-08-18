APPLE GROVE — Jerry’s Run Food Mart manager Angie Miller says business is booming since Nucor began construction of its new steel mill in Apple Grove last week.
“We are just across the road from the site and we are seeing new faces every day,” Miller said. “Most of them are wearing bright yellow or orange vests and have muddy feet.”
Miller said many of those doing pre-construction site preparation and road work for Nucor are coming to the food mart to have a hot lunch or dinner at its indoor café and deli.
“We’ve noticed our deep-fried chicken tenders have been the most popular with these workers, but they are ordering lots of other types of lunches and dinners, as well,” she said. “We don’t mind the little bit of extra work cleaning our floors from the muddy shoes. We really appreciate the increase in business, and we have been able to handle it so far.”
Miller, who lives three miles from the food mart, said she hopes to see even more customers in the future.
“They say there’s going to be even more construction workers when it really gets going, so we are planning to be ready for it,” she said.
George Sturgeon, a retired electrician who lives in Putnam County, was filling the gasoline tank in his Ford F-150 pickup truck at Jerry’s Run Food Mart, which is also an Exxon station.
“I heard construction has started so I thought I would drive up to check it out,” he said. “The last time I saw a project this big was when Toyota came to Buffalo. It’s really exciting to see another big company come to West Virginia.”
Wendy Chapman, of Point Pleasant, says she noticed more people at the Par Mar Stores IGA Apple Grove Market last week.
“The parking lot was nearly full and a lot more people were inside the store,” she said. “I could see that many of them are construction workers by the way they are dressed. Maybe after this new steel mill is built we can get more businesses, instead of having to drive 35 miles down the road just to go to Walmart.”
Other businesses in the area are also benefiting from the influx of construction workers, according to Mason County Economic Development Authority Executive Director John Musgrave.
“Other businesses have told us they are seeing an increase in traffic, as well,” Musgrave said. “This is just the beginning of the type of impact Nucor is going to have on Mason County because more workers are coming.”
Nucor has said as many as 2,000 construction workers will be used over the two-year period to build the over $3.1 billion arc furnace sheet steel mill.
“We have applied for a grant so that we can update our master plan,” Musgrave said. “We are looking at housing, utilities, available property and all aspects of capturing commerce here in Mason County. With all the things happening, I believe the population and economy in Mason County could triple in the next decade.”
Musgrave said the new master plan would also look at the development of an industrial highway along W.Va. 2 from Point Pleasant to the Cabell County line.
“We are hoping for a four-lane where that’s possible,” he said. “But something must be done when it comes to Route 2. I think everyone knows that.”
Nucor has completed about one week of its road expansion project, which calls for the widening of W.Va. 2 (Huntington Road) from the northern Nucor West Virginia property line south to the intersection of Huntington Road with Jerry’s Run Road (CR 37), according to a traffic impact study submitted by Nucor to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says the road work is expected to last another two-and-a-half weeks.
“We have two deputies on duty at each end of the project during working hours,” Miller said. “They are out there from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. We have had no accident or traffic issues so far.”
Last year, Nucor hoped for a groundbreaking ceremony in the summer of 2023, but the company did not receive its final permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers until late July.
Musgrave said Nucor has not set a groundbreaking date for the new mill.
“I know they are planning it and working on it, but there is no official date yet,” he said.
Asked to provide an update on the project, Nucor spokeswoman Katherine Miller said in an email that “there’s nothing additional at this time, other than the work is commencing.”
The mill is to be built on a large flat area between the Ohio River and W.Va. 2, about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington. Some land on the other side of road has been purchased by Nucor for support activities, and Appalachian Power is building a new substation in that area to support Nucor’s electricity needs for its arc furnaces.