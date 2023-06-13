Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RED HOUSE — Nucor Steel West Virginia has agreed to lease the former Kanawha Manufacturing building in Red House, according to the Putnam County Development Authority.

"They will be leasing the whole facility and they're going to be using it as a storage and distribution warehouse until they get the new mill built in Mason County," Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam County Development Authority, said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility in Red House.

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you