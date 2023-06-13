This building was purchased by Putnam County Development Authority from the Kanawha Manufacturing Company for $1.1 million in May. The building housed the Buffalo plant for the Kanawha Manufacturing Company for over 45 years.
Putnam County officials, Nucor Steel West Virginia officials and other guests help cut the ribbon at the old Kanawha Manufacturing Company building in Red House, which was purchased in May by the Putnam County Development Authority. The authority announced that Nucor Steel West Virginia would be the building's first tenant after signing a two-year lease.
RED HOUSE — Nucor Steel West Virginia has agreed to lease the former Kanawha Manufacturing building in Red House, according to the Putnam County Development Authority.
"They will be leasing the whole facility and they're going to be using it as a storage and distribution warehouse until they get the new mill built in Mason County," Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam County Development Authority, said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility in Red House.
The planned Nucor Steel West Virginia steel mill in Apple Grove, in Mason County, is expected to take two years to build. The company is waiting on federal permits to begin construction. Putnam County officials said Nucor will lease the building for at least two years.
Will Peacock, Nucor Steel West Virginia’s material handling manager, said the Kanawha Manufacturing building is "a testament to the rich history of manufacturing in our region."
"Nucor Steel West Virginia intends to use the facility to warehouse mill equipment in advance of its installation at the main plant site," Peacock said in a statement. "The vision and dedication of the Putnam County Development Authority have been the engine that makes a venture like this possible for the county, and we are excited and proud to be the inaugural tenant in their first building acquisition.”
"It will be a short-term lease, but the PCDA plans on holding and maintaining the building for the long-term," Tenney said.
The building was purchased by the Putnam County Development Authority from the Kanawha Manufacturing Company for $1.1 million in May. The building housed the Buffalo plant for the Kanawha Manufacturing Company, which serviced the coal industry, for over 45 years.
Bruce Davis, who wired the building when it was constructed in 1973, attended Tuesday's ceremony.
"I was an employee of Kanawha Manufacturing for many years, but I am retired now, and I am thrilled this building is getting a new life," said Davis, who lives in Teays Valley. "The building is still in great shape and has a great future for Putnam County."
The building is just shy of 38,000-square-feet, Tenney said.
"It sits on a barge access of the Kanawha River. It's adjacent to Norfolk Southern Railroad. It's on nearly 16 flat acres out of the flood zone, which is amazing," she said. "And it has 11 overhead cranes."
Tenney said the PCDA planned on owning the property, but needed a tenant to get the deal done.
"Getting Nucor has allowed us to purchase this building, and it allows us to maintain property to either attract new businesses to the county or to support existing businesses that maybe need more room to grow," she said. "Secondly, it's another revenue stream for us as an organization, which means that we can put more money ... back into Putnam County."
Tenney said she is already looking at uses for the building after Nucor's lease ends.
"We hope to continue to attract new companies to the area. With us owning the property, it allows us a little bit more flexibility and bringing someone here," she said. "I know several local businesses that need more space but maybe can't afford this big of a space, so I envisioned the possibility of either one tenant or multiple tenants down the road. So we could actually subdivide this and allow it to maybe be an incubator space one day where small manufacturers and Putnam County can rent some space as they need room to grow."
Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore says the county is more than just a bedroom community.
"This is just one illustration that we're more than that," he said. "During my time on the commission, and also sitting on the development authority boards at different times, we've always thought about developing land and getting land ready for developers to come in and build buildings and bring business in. So this is an opportunity to go a little bit different direction."
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.