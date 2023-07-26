Construction on Nucor’s new steel mill in Mason County is expected to begin “very soon,” company officials said during a conference call with investment analysts Tuesday.
“Capital spending will accelerate in the near term when construction begins in West Virginia,” said Steve Laxton, Nucor’s chief financial officer, treasurer and executive vice president. “We guided earlier in the year to an estimate of around $3 billion on the year. We spent only about a billion of that so far, and the largest project that we have by far is West Virginia.”
Nucor has begun site preparation work in Mason County for the $3.1 billion sheet mill it plans to near the community of Apple Grove. It has not yet begun construction on the mill itself pending approval of federal environmental permits.
“We are about to enter a phase of construction there,” Laxton said. “That asset is going to ramp up really quickly in the second half.”
Nucor officials offered no timeline for the mill or a groundbreaking date. They did say about one-third of the West Virginia mill’s mix would be for the automotive industry.
“This would be the largest volume in that sector,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s chairman, president and CEO.
Nucor’s second-quarter earnings were down from the same quarter in 2022; however, Topalian said this comes after a record-breaking year in 2022.
“With $10.26 of earnings per diluted share in the first half of 2023, this represents the second-strongest start to any fiscal year in Nucor history,” he said.
Nucor officials said they expect earnings in the third quarter of 2023 to decrease, compared to the second quarter of 2023.
“We expect earnings for the steel mills segment to decline in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to the second quarter of 2023, due to decreased profitability, with the largest impact at our sheet mills,” Laxton said.
