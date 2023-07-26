Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Truckload after truckload of gravel was brought to and spread on one of several sites being prepared for construction of the new Nucor Corp. steel mill in Mason County on March 15.

 Jim Ross | The Herld-Dispatch

Construction on Nucor’s new steel mill in Mason County is expected to begin “very soon,” company officials said during a conference call with investment analysts Tuesday.

“Capital spending will accelerate in the near term when construction begins in West Virginia,” said Steve Laxton, Nucor’s chief financial officer, treasurer and executive vice president. “We guided earlier in the year to an estimate of around $3 billion on the year. We spent only about a billion of that so far, and the largest project that we have by far is West Virginia.”

