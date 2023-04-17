Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GHENT, Kentucky — Nucor Steel West Virginia officials appear optimistic about a ceremonial groundbreaking this summer for a new sheet mill at the Mason County community of Apple Grove.

“We remain hopeful that a groundbreaking ceremony can take place sometime this summer,” said John Farris, Nucor Steel West Virginia vice president and general manager, during an interview with The Herald-Dispatch at Nucor Steel Gallatin near Ghent, Kentucky, earlier this month.

