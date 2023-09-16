HURRICANE — The Putnam County Development Authority announced Thursday evening the sale of two parcels in the Putnam Business Park during the organization’s annual dinner at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.
“Tonight, I am ecstatic to share that we have sold not only one, but two parcels in the park, the first sales in over 10 years,” said Putnam County Development Authority Executive Director Morganne Tenney.
PCDA owns the Putnam Business Park, located on U.S. 35 at Frazier’s Bottom, which is home to FLSmidth, Multicoat Corporation, Schwann’s, Tasty Blend, Nippon Thermostat and a few more leasing spaces.
Tenney said one parcel was sold to Diesel Drilling Corporation, a drilled caisson foundation installation specialist company serving West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania with plans for expansion into both North Carolina and South Carolina in the near future.
“The company has purchased property to develop a long-term home in Putnam County, which will also allow them to grow,” she said. “Currently employing around a dozen workers, Diesel Drilling plans to invest upwards of $1 million in a new shop facility and headquarters building within the Putnam Business Park with the immediate investment to include a 6,000 square foot multi bay garage and shop facility, and future investment to include the development of the corporate headquarters building on the site. The goal of expansion is to double the number of full-time workers in the next two to three years.”
The Putnam Business Park has seen success in several expansions the past few years including FLSmidth, Tasty Blend and Nippon Thermostat, Tenney said.
“Tonight, we are honored to be the first to announce that Multicoat has purchased an additional parcel in the Putnam Business Park and are planning an expansion,” she said.
Tenney said for 36 years, Multicoat has maintained its reputation for providing the highest-caliber products to the construction industry worldwide, primarily servicing the paint, coating and chemical sectors with operations in Putnam County and Rancho Santa Margarita, California.
“Multicoat has supplied companies such as Walt Disney Parks, Caesar’s Palace, McDonald’s, and many large hotel chains,” she said. “They also export regularly and have products in 16 countries.”
Tenney said Multicoat’s project includes both manufacturing and distribution capabilities.
“Phase one will construct an additional 60,000- square foot facility, which will add 18 to 24 new jobs in Putnam County and is an $8 [million] to $10 million investment. A second phase is also planned for an additional 60,000 square feet and additional jobs.”
The event also featured presentations by David Rosier, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, which is Putnam County’s largest private employer, and from Larry Wigal, director of specialty products at Kanawha Scales and Systems in Poca. They talked about the history of their companies in Putnam County and community involvement.
The ceremony ended with the presentation of awards to a business or organization for Community Development of the Year and an individual for Volunteer of the Year.
The 2023 Community Development Award went to Kurt Higginbotham, which was accepted by his son Josh Higginbotham.
“This award went to someone so out of the limelight that we couldn’t even get them here this evening,” said Heather Vanater, American Electric Power business development director and PCDA board chair. “In spring of 2022, the Poca Shopping Plaza was under distress with the loss of its grocery store and became available for sale. Putnam County Commission, PCDA, and the Putnam Chamber of Commerce all immediately stepped in to see how a grocery store could remain within the town of Poca. With the help of a local Poca Dot, the entire plaza was sold to a new owner who immediately took action to revitalize the town’s center.
“Since the private purchase, there have been many changes to the plaza, including a beautiful makeover, interior buildouts, and the opening of the Poca Supermarket, plus a CAMC Primary Care location. We are so thankful for Kurt Higginbotham, Mark Jack and their team for stepping in and providing opportunities in Poca.”
The Volunteer of the Year award went to Bill Craver.
“This is for spending hundreds of hours in the Kanawha Manufacturing Building with contractors, vendors and even working in it himself,” Vanater said. “He has painted, cleaned and picked up dead animals for the PCDA ladies, and we are so thankful.”