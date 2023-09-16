Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE — The Putnam County Development Authority announced Thursday evening the sale of two parcels in the Putnam Business Park during the organization’s annual dinner at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane.

“Tonight, I am ecstatic to share that we have sold not only one, but two parcels in the park, the first sales in over 10 years,” said Putnam County Development Authority Executive Director Morganne Tenney.

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you