Official: No layoffs, transfers from former BrickStreet Mutual headquarters

Although the headquarters of the new Encova Mutual Insurance Group — resulting from the merger Monday of BrickStreet Mutual and Motorists Mutual insurance companies — is located in Columbus, Ohio, company officials said there will be no layoffs or transfers from the former BrickStreet headquarters in Charleston.
“While Columbus is the headquarters of our entire company, Encova is a branding name and does not impact the state of domicile or the headquarters of the insurance companies that make up the group,” Encova CEO Dave Kaufman said in a statement Monday.
“No layoffs resulted because of our name change,” he added. “We will continue to support our communities and local organizations as we have done in the past.”
Announced Friday, the joint venture brings together two insurance companies that had been operating under an affiliation agreement since 2017.
The company’s new website identifies its headquarters as the downtown Columbus location that had been the headquarters of Motorists Mutual, stating:
“Although we are based in Columbus, Encova is represented by more than 2,000 independent agents with staff who live and work in local communities throughout our geographic footprint of 28 states and the District of Columbia.”
With more than 300 employees in downtown Charleston, BrickStreet Mutual headquarters has been a major employer in the city since its inception in 2006, and since 2007, has been a major tenant in the Charleston Town Center.
Kaufman insisted Monday that will not change, even with the new corporate headquarters located some 162 miles northwest of Charleston.
There will be no impact on employment levels at any of the group’s physical office locations, he said.
“Although our name is changed, we do not change who we are,” he said. “Agents place business with us because of the relationships they have with us — they know and trust us to take care of their best customers.”
As part of the 2017 affiliation agreement — which transferred about $60 million of Workers’ Compensation business to BrickStreet to allow Motorists Mutual concentrate on property and casualty insurance — about 200 Motorist Mutual employees accepted company buyouts.
Kaufman said the new company name is a coined word with no defined meaning, although it suggests words that are part of insurance industry lingo, such as encompass, coverage, cooperation, and agents.