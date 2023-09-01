Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Tourism pic by FRED PACE.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball (from left), West Virginia International Yeager Airport President Dominique Ranieri, Executive Chef and owner of 1010 Bridge Paul Smith and Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and Fayette County Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Becky Sullivan talk about moving West Virginia tourism forward Friday during the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's annual business summit at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.

 Fred Pace | HD Media

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — West Virginia’s tourism industry continues to grow year over year, according to West Virginia Department of Tourism data.

The data show West Virginia tourism-related content received more than 7 billion impressions in 2022 — more than doubling 2021 numbers.

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Contact him at fpace@hdmediallc.com.

You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you