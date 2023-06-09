Little goes according to plan when it comes to renovating an old building, Cade Vogelsong says.
Proof is in the pudding of the Professional Building, formerly home to Food Among the Flowers. The mammoth brick edifice sits at the corner of Quarrier Street and Leon Sullivan Way, and since late last year has been the object of renovation.
Vogelsong is chief operations officer of SQP Construction, the head contractor. Asbestos, structural issues, water damage from a leaking roof and the discovery of a second basement — in need of support — have all been part of the journey.
“It’s much easier to build new,” Vogelsong said Friday. “You have to love the challenges. You have to react quickly. To me it’s the love of the game. I moved here from Philadelphia. There’s a lot of great history and architecture up there.”
For Vogelsong and his crew, it meant hanging drywall and doing other tasks out of order while the problems were addressed. For Adam Markwood, it meant using funds that could have gone to, say, a fitness center.
Markwood is director of investments for Brian Wishneff & Associates, the Roanoke, Virginia, developer taking the lead on the Professional Building project. The building will likely get a new name when it opens. The target date is December.
“We are using more contingency than we hoped,” Markwood said. “We built it into the budget as cushion. When we actually started taking down walls we found asbestos. You only get access to so many parts of the building until demolition. We had to deal with it in the correct way.”
But the project remains on schedule. SQP workers and subcontractors were busy Friday. Individual units could be deciphered from the studs and drywall already up. A granite supplier was on hand, to size up the need for kitchen countertops.
Brian Wishneff & Associates also served as lead developer on Quarrier Street’s Atlas Building, which remains nearly full. Markwood remains bullish on downtown Charleston apartment living.
“Oh, yeah, absolutely,” Markwood said. “We’ve just been talking internally about trying to find our next building in Charleston.”
Markwood said people inquire often about the Atlas Building.
“My read on Charleston generally is I know it’s taken its hits but it still has a critical mass of economy, with the Capitol there and CAMC,” he said.
Vogelsong uses a chicken-and-egg approach when discussing downtown.
“Charleston is going through a transformation right now,” Vogelsong said. “What comes first? Is it business or is it downtown living? Both will occur in conjunction with each other. Someone with Morgantown with a four-year engineering degree may come to Charleston because the downtown living is vibrant.
“All of a sudden you’re attracting and retaining talent here and that makes an engineering company want to set up shop here. As you attract retail customers, retail will come back too.”
Vogelsong cites Slack Plaza and a small spurt of microbreweries as good things in attracting residents, and hence, business.
The building, meanwhile, will feature 27 units, but only three of the two-bedroom variety. First-floor plans call for “co-working” office space, where individuals share amenities, and retail.
Wishneff and its investors — some of whom traded tax credits for a return — are focusing on one-bedroom units tailored to young professionals.
The Atlas has taken a similar approach. Its one-bedroom units go for about $900 to $950, Markwood said Friday. He would not speculate on the Professional Building’s rents.
The Professional Building’s one-bedroom units will take up between 700 and 900 square feet, with the two-bedroom version measuring 1,100 to 1,200 square feet. Bike riders will have a place to store their rides.
“I already have a whole laundry list of people around town who are just waiting for this to be finished,” Vogelsong said. “We’ll have these units rented before the first one is done.”
Wishneff paid $500,000 for the building, Markwood said, and could not have done the project without the presence of a 10-year freeze on property taxes and the tax credits.
State historic tax credits allow a developer to write off 25% of expenditures from tax liability. The federal rate is 20%.
Other in-town projects are going on, or will happen, including low-income and senior housing on Charleston’s West Side; senior housing at the old YWCA building on Quarrier Street; and affordable housing at the Civil War-era Charmco structure on Morris Street.
The Union Building, that distinctive skinny building that juts just a tad into Kanawha Boulevard, has been rumored as an apartment destination for years.
Markwood says his home city of Roanoke is booming downtown but doesn’t see the same corresponding economic boom in the area, outside of a thriving medical scene. Then again, Pittsburgh has used that model of “meds and eds” (medical facilities and educational institutions) to pull itself from the ashes of the steel collapse.
“What’s going on is we’re renovating historic buildings,” Markwood said. ”I don’t think the population has surged by any means. Despite that, Roanoke’s downtown is really thriving.”