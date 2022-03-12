There is little milling about at the old Charmco building. Things are slow, even dead, but the structure is no stranger to life.
Perhaps now-passed family members talked about working there when the fortress served as Charleston Milling Co. These days, even semi-occasional fans of Charleston’s professional baseball team might know the five-story hunk of brick, positioned just behind the rightfield wall at Appalachian Power Park. Its look screams old-school warehouse, still a popular backdrop for ballparks. It is not uncommon, in fact, to see a towering home run land in the middle of Morris Street and come to rest under the former milling company’s loading dock. Those approaching the building from the south on Morris can make out the words "Charmco Milling and Produce Co." on the side of the old grain elevator.
Maybe the building's redemption is nigh.
The Woda Group of Columbus, Ohio, has asked the City of Charleston for $600,000 in federal relief money to help fund a project to turn Charmco into a 39-unit, “affordable workforce housing” development. It’s one of a few projects that a city advisory committee and Mayor Amy Goodwin have recommended funding. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the money March 21.
Woda proposes to spend $14 million. That accounts for 20 already planned units and 19 additional apartments to be built in the rear of the structure.
Based on 60% of the area median, annual household income caps would range from $25,680 to $42,540, depending on the number of household members, according to a Woda Group news release. A one-bedroom unit would go for $641 a month; two, $778; and three, $899.
"We will be taking an underutilized building and giving it new life," the Woda news release reads. "This will increase property tax revenue, remove potential blight, increase revenue to local businesses and eliminate potential environmental concerns such as lead and or asbestos."
Woda declined to answer emailed questions from the Gazette-Mail. The company is under contract to buy the property from T.J. Summers. Listed on Woda's application for federal money are company Senior Vice President Tom Simons and shareholders Jeffrey Woda (51%) and David Cooper (49%).
The milling company traces its origins to 1850. The final act began at the Morris Street location in 1914. The mill existed earlier in a few locations, one including the present Kanawha County Courthouse land, according to a 1956 Daily Mail article noting Charleston Milling’s closure.
The facility produced flour, biscuit mix and animal feed, among other products. It thrived in the age of railroads. Tracks within the mill campus led to the main rail spur two blocks north on Morris.
In wake of interstate truck transportation, Charleston Milling shut down and the building served as a warehouse. A picture of a clipping from local website My West Virginia Home indicated Kyle Furniture used the building as a warehouse until at least 1960, when a water pipe burst and ruined some furniture.
Dave Alvis, property manager for the late Al Summers, T.J.’s father, prepared a 2018 report recommending the building be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It made the list in November 2020, according to online Register records. Alvis writes that the building’s useful prime probably came to an end in the mid-1970s.
“The period of significance is 1884 with the arrival of the railroad to the mid-1960s, with the shift in transportation to trucks and diversification of warehouse facilities throughout the county,” Alvis wrote.
Lots of talk; built to last
Elizabeth Pugh and her husband, longtime owners of Pugh Furniture on Smith Street, long have heard talk about what might happen to the building.
“We looked into [buying] it ourselves," she said. "It’s been tossed around 100 times what that building was going to be. They’ve been trying to sell it for all kinds of stuff.”
Workers in the 1840s built it to last, as is evident from a recent tour. Wood timbers, in place of steel beams, hold up the hulking mass. Timbers are braced into 18-inch-high trusses running along hardwood floors that have sustained heavy water damage over the years.
Two-feet-thick interior brick walls built by masons about 170 years ago naturally achieve what hip bars and restaurants manufacture – that rough-hewn, exposed look.
It’s up top where the building runs into trouble. The last vestiges of Charmco’s grain elevator, its pulley wheel still intact, remain along with a smaller building containing a heavy-looking gear gizmo, a cylinder through two round metal circles, and smaller versions of roughly the same thing. Two pieces of metal track lay in the middle of the dank room, with a capsized cart of some kind nearby. Ghosts of 1956 and before, all of it.
“I wouldn’t walk over that way if I was you,” one of Summers’ maintenance men warned a Gazette-Mail writer, pointing to a section of wet floor that looked ready to go.
Summers said his family has owned the building since 2000. He said he reckoned with a simple question: “Do you spend all this money or do you not?' The buyer understands everything. It’s kind of between us and the buyer."
He guessed replacing the roof would have cost $500,000.
The last two years of COVID-19 have held up progress, he said.
“We’ve had a couple of offers and been in contract before,” Summers said.
Even without the water damage, Summers said, the building would require significant investment, including elevators, electrical work, water lines and a variance to add the additional 19 units.
Good company
Simons has connected with Mountain Mission, a faith-based, 501(c)(3) organization that aids people struggling financially.
Woda is constructing Stockton Greene, a senior affordable housing complex on the West Side across Seventh Avenue from Mountain Mission headquarters. The project name pays homage to nearby Stockton Street.
Mountain Mission has agreed to provide financial assistance to potential Charmco residents and those of Stockton Greene, Executive Director John Roberts said. Applicants would have to prove an emergency and evidence of residency and income.
Roberts said he has been impressed by Woda’s work.
“I’m proud to say I know something positive is coming to the West Side of Charleston,” Roberts said. “It’s not low income; it’s affordable housing. It’s a modern, up-to-date facility, a real increase for this community.”
Sadd Brothers, LLC recently constructed a four-unit building nearby, Roberts said. That firm and Pison Development are listed on Woda’s funding application as other organizations that provide affordable housing in Charleston. Pison operates the apartments above Ellen’s Ice Cream on Capitol Street.
Charmco would not be Woda's first entry into the West Virginia affordable housing market. A glance at the company's website shows developments in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Lincoln, Cabell and Randolph counties, among others.
Real hurdles or small obstacles?
Behind the rightfield wall of the ballpark, affordable housing tenants at Charmco would go about their day flanked by the far swankier Park View Lofts off left-centerfield.
“This talk has been going on for at least two years,” said John Yeury, who lives in Park View with his wife, JoEllen. “Before COVID, a sign went up announcing a zoning hearing. I never heard if they had the hearing or not. Since then there’s been nothing.”
Yeury said he would like to see something in the building and is not presumptuous about tenant quality as related to tenant income. He is puzzled by concerns raised over parking.
An approximate 110-space lot, owned by the city and smack dab next to the building, sits empty much of the time. Tuesday was no different. Only three cars were parked there at 2 p.m. Only three poles still have meters. The rest have been cut off, it appears. More parking can be found on Smith Street, near Pugh Furniture.
“During the day you’ll see five to six cars at most,” Yeury said. “After 5 o’clock it takes [nearby restaurant] Bricks and Barrels overflow, but that’s about it. But yes, I’d love to see something go in there.”
Possible new life, great view
If developers fall far short of the $600,000 in federal relief money they seek from the city, plans could crumble.
“If the request is not fully funded, the developer will be forced to contribute the remaining gap out of pocket,” the group's funding application reads. “If the gap is sufficiently large, the entire viability of the project may be jeopardized. The City of Charleston is being asked to fund rehabilitation of the historic building upfront, not as an ongoing operational subsidy.”
The project budget includes $600,000 for land and building acquisition; $9,600 for construction; $3.6 million for soft costs, such as architectural services; and $146,000 for project reserves. Annual revenue is expected to be $264,000 and annual expenses, $188,000.
The building would offer a panoramic view of both the ballpark and city skyline. Tall windows are modern vinyl replacement types. Inside light is plentiful.
A renovation would brighten things outside, too, regardless of weather.