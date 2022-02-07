Forty-year-old Evan Osborn is Capitol Market’s new executive director, bringing with him an extensive background in fundraising.
Osborn is a former development director for both the Ronald McDonald House of Southern West Virginia and the state chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, leading multi-million dollar fundraising campaigns in each job. He had served as Capitol Market’s interim executive director since last fall.
“Evan’s passion and enthusiasm for Capitol Market is infectious, and we’ve been incredibly impressed by how quickly — and how well — he stepped up to lead the Market during the past few months,” Market Board President Kristen Harrison said of Osborn’s selection. “He has fantastic relationships with our tenants, farmers and customers, and we’ve heard nothing but praise for his work so far.”
Osborn served as the Market’s outdoor market manager before taking the interim executive director’s job. He named a couple of projects he is eager to start work on.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has recommended that $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds be directed to the Market. Osborn said if the money is approved, he would ask the board to direct $400,000 to a food assistance program, and the remaining $600,000 for upkeep and renovation of the building itself. The structure formerly served as a train station.
The former, with cooperation from market vendors, would enable SNAP food card recipients to stretch their benefits even further. This would apply to produce during the summer growing season. On the second project, Osborn would divvy the remainder between an overhaul of the outdoor pavilion, expanded restrooms and facility-wide broadband.
“I’m grateful, nervous and excited,” Osborn said during a Monday interview. “I want to keep one foot firmly anchored in the traditions and the spirit that have made this place great, but at the same time I’m excited to move forward with a number of things. Our best days are ahead of us.”
Osborn displayed admirable composure this past Christmas season, when a shortage of Christmas trees nationwide drove folks from far and wide to Capitol Market. There they raided the Market’s supply, some claiming trees before they were even off trucks.
John Armstrong, owner of French Creek Christmas Trees, made four trips back to his Upshur County home to replenish stock but the Market still ran out of trees two weeks before Christmas.
Osborn and the Market weathered that storm, and he has now turned his focus to the future and his specialty — fundraising.
“Money makes everything easier, I know that,” he said. “If we’re able to unlock the generosity that we know already exists in the community, we can go into some really unique and forward-looking things.”
The first task is shoring up the Smith Street building, which retains that neat train station look but needs a facelift.
“The first thing we need to do is shore up our operating base,” Osborn said. “We’re in an old building, in a space never designed to be a retail environment.”
An upbeat sort, Osborn seems undaunted. “I have every reason to be optimistic that good things are going to happen.”