Progress on a new shopping center in South Charleston continues, according to city and development officials.
South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens projects the city will complete filling the former FMC fly ash pond at the site of the new Park Place Shopping Center by the end of the year.
“950,000-cubic-yards of fill is what you’re seeing going in that pond, and we project that to be completed by the end of this calendar year,” Mullens said. “The sections that we put the fill in, you have to let it settle for anywhere from six-to-12 months to get the compaction right. Once that’s completed, then you’ll see the rest of the tenants start building.”
Mullens said engineers have told him they are currently about 70% complete, but it’s not having any impact on the first phase of the retail development.
“Chick-fil-A is already open, and we’ll see Starbucks and Menards go ahead and build now because they’re not on the field side,” he said. “So, you will have those three up and running by the time the other stores get ready to start building.”
Mullens predicts that by mid-to-late 2024, there will be several new stores under construction.
“You won’t see stores built one at a time, you’ll see five or six going up at one time,” he said. “That’s what I hope anyway, but I think 2025 is a fair estimate to where we should be complete and getting things done. I’m confident we’ll get that done.”
Brent Roswall, co-owner of Interstate Development Co. LLC of Bristol, Tennessee, the developer of Tanyard Station and the Merritt Creek Farm retail spaces in Barboursville, as well as new projects in the South Point, Ohio, and Ashland, Kentucky, areas, says his company hopes to have the center open in 2025.
“We are still preparing the site as part of phase one of the development,” he said.
Interstate Development’s site plan shows 400,000-square-feet of proposed retail space and over a dozen new retail business sites.
“We are currently in negotiations with potential tenants, but those talks are under confidentiality agreements,” Roswall said.
There have been rumors of the Kroger grocery store moving from its current location at Riverwalk Plaza, on the other side of MacCorkle Avenue, to the new Park Place development.
“More tenant announcements will be made at the appropriate time,” Roswall said.
Mullens declined to comment about a potential Kroger move, and corporate communications officials with Kroger Mid-Atlantic did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Mullens said he believes the Park Place development will have a very positive impact on Riverwalk Mall.
“This development is expected to draw thousands of people from all over the region and will benefit every business near it,” he said.
Mullens said the city bought the Park Place property in 2017. He said Park Place has been the most vetted project he’s been involved with.
“We made sure we dotted our i’s and cross our t’s and what we wanted to get accomplished was doable,” he said. “I even took it so far as do a [roundtable] with my staff and say, ‘OK, what’s the worst-case scenario here?’ So, we went there and we started working our way back.
“So, when I said let’s do it, I was confident. I knew it was a little bit of risk. You know, there’s a little bit of risk involved, but you got to have this and you got to think outside the box. I’m tired of being 49 to 50, so let’s do something different.”
Mullens says the new center continues to garner interest each year.
“We know that by my city manager, who I send to Las Vegas with the Interstate Development folks every year to the retail trade shows there where they market these kinds of projects, and every year we go we get more and more interest,” he said. “One of the reasons is because the traffic count’s so high. It’s one of the highest in West Virginia.”
Interstate Development’s leasing brochure for Park Place shows average daily traffic counts of 100,000 on Interstate 64. The site is located just off exit 54. It shows average daily traffic counts of 35,000 for MacCorkle Avenue and 40,000 for nearby Jefferson Road. The brochure also cites $55 million in road improvements by the West Virginia Department of Transportation to Jefferson Road from Corridor G to I-64.
“We definitely have more interest than we have space, and that’s a good thing because what I’m trying to accomplish is to bring things here we don’t have in West Virginia,” Mullens said. “Now we won’t be 100% with that, like we have Chick-fil-A and Starbucks, but those are two businesses that everybody really enjoys and loves.
“Menards is sort of new to the area. They are in West Virginia, but they’re new to this market, right, so they check that box. And we have some other ones we’re getting ready announced pretty soon that check that box, so if we get 60% to 70% of new things here, I’ll be happy with that.”
Mullens said he is getting feedback from the community about the types of businesses they want at the new shopping center.
“I hear a lot about restaurants and occasionally I’ll get a retailer suggestion, something that they’ve went to out of state and really enjoyed and would like to see come here,” he said. “We’re hoping to have six to eight new restaurants there.”
Mullens said his goal since he took office was to make South Charleston a business-friendly community.
“Whether that be with how we receive our business, how we respond to their needs when services come up, whatever it may be, even simple things like cutting a ribbon and say, ‘Welcome to South Charleston,’” he said. “We have tax credits. We have free parking in our downtown area, so we are really focused on being a business-friendly community. I think what you’re seeing is the results of that being contagious and people now realize it’s here to stay.”