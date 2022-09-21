In 2019 and 2020 each, the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority paid approximately $116,000 in property taxes on the three parking garages attached to the Charleston Town Center mall.
For tax year 2021, CURA owes absolutely nothing on the $129,351 bill, according to a deal it struck last year with investors who bought the initial bonds and, apparently, the city of Charleston.
Steve Duffield, commercial supervisor for the Kanawha County Auditor’s Office, said CURA and city lawyers presented to him that the garages were now city owned and tax exempt.
The above amount is still on tax books as owed by CURA and was listed as delinquent in Wednesday’s Gazette-Mail. Another parcel is listed under “Charleston Town,” pertaining to what is described as the Kaufmann’s building. Kaufmann’s is a subsidiary of Macy’s. CURA owns the building in which it was formerly housed. Kanawha County tax records show a total of $52,187 owed by CURA on that structure.
The Macy’s building and the Lee Street garage play a large role in a combined city-county partnership to construct an $80 million sports complex. The job involves radical alterations of both structures.
The Gazette-Mail left a phone message Tuesday with CURA executive director Ron Butlin, which he returned with his own message. He could not be reached Wednesday.
“I have not seen the property tax bills to which you are referring but, to my knowledge, I’m not expecting to pay any property tax bills,” Butlin said. “I don’t know exactly what’s going on with the assessor’s thinking right now but, as soon as I get the bills, I’ll certainly try to figure it out.”
If the taxes aren’t paid by Oct. 31, the garages will resort to the State Auditor’s Office Land Division.
The taxes represent calendar year 2021. No taxes are owed for 2022, said chief tax deputy Allen Bleigh II. That would indicate none were assessed. In an initial conversation with a reporter, Bleigh assumed he would find 2022 taxes owed but later reported that he did not.
Duffield said taxes are indeed owed for 2021, because a deal between CURA, the bondholders and the city had been struck after July 1 of last year, a date that determines how much a taxpayer owes in the next year.
Two voicemails to Charleston City Attorney Kevin Baker went unreturned Wednesday.
“It is true that taxes are owed for 2021,” Duffield said. “But that changes in 2022 going forward, because of the change in ownership. It is exempt because it’s now owned by a municipality.”
Duffield said he is frustrated that he seems to be taking the blame for acting on evidence presented to him.
“That’s what they told me, CURA’s legal counsel,” Duffield said. “I don’t know why it seems like no one will give a definitive answer.”
There is apparently no ownership issue, Duffield said, or the sports center plans wouldn’t involve scalping the top three floors off the Lee Street garage.
“How much of that is truly feasible?” he asked, if the ownership issue is still murky.
Bailey Glasser attorney John Bsharah emailed Duffield on Sept. 30, 2021, asking that CURA be exempt from paying the same taxes it had paid the previous two years.
The reason, Bsharah said, is that a new agreement had been reached absolving mall owner The Hull Group and the parking garage operators of any involvement or responsibility in upkeep of the garages.
Under the 1982 Triangle Urban Renewal Project and Government Square Urban Renewal Project, the mall owner, or developer, owned the buildings and was responsible for upkeep. A month later, the then-mall owner assigned all its “right, title and interest in the ground lease to CBC [the Charleston Building Commission, or the bondholders].”
Subsequently, the bondholders subleased their interest to a third party that ran the parking operation. That sublease, Bsharah told Duffield in the email, had been terminated 13 days prior to the September 2021 email.
“To sum it up, CURA owns the parking parcel and leases the ground to CBC,” Bsharah wrote. “CBC owns and operates the parking garages. No other party, whether for profit or otherwise, has an interest or is involved.”
The email concludes by saying, “Please confirm that CURA’s property is tax exempt, its interest in the parking parcel is tax exempt, and the following ... .” It then lists specific tax tickets that are “void and unenforcable.” All three ticket numbers apply to all three parking buildings.
“I have a taxable ticket, and if not paid by Oct. 31, then it will be certified to the State Auditor’s Office,” Bleigh said. “I have received no exoneration; I have not received anything, but the tickets are there.”
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper was livid Tuesday. He said he is tired of taxpayers consistently asking to be exempt from paying their way.
“Who’s going to put gas in the police cars?” Carper asked. “There’s a day of reckoning coming. If I have a way to fight it, I’m going to fight it. My family, who ran a small business, didn’t get a deal like that.”
Saying CURA owns the buildings represents a 180-degree turn. CURA has argued strenuously in past years that it does not own the buildings, only the land under them. That’s the reason it is not liable for millions of dollars in deferred and unpaid maintenance, it has maintained. If anyone owns the buildings, the agency has said, it is the Charleston Building Commission.
Even if someone pays the 2021 taxes, Duffield said, ensuing years leave the buildings tax exempt.