Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In 2019 and 2020 each, the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority paid approximately $116,000 in property taxes on the three parking garages attached to the Charleston Town Center mall.

For tax year 2021, CURA owes absolutely nothing on the $129,351 bill, according to a deal it struck last year with investors who bought the initial bonds and, apparently, the city of Charleston.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you