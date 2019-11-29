PHOTOS: Black Friday lures customers in shortest shopping season since 2013

Shoppers were out bright and early in search of bargains on Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year.
There is a new urgency among some shoppers this year. Because Thanksgiving falls on the last Thursday in November — the latest possible date it could be — this year’s shopping season is the shortest since 2013.
According to an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, more than half of consumers started their holiday shopping early and nearly a quarter of purchases have already been made.