The West Virginia Home Show returned to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center's Grand Hall on Friday for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The show continues from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Paul Atkisson (left), a craftsman at Clendenin's Specialty Slab Wood Creations LLC, shows David and Tina Miles of Rocky Fork a Maple Waterfall Table at the West Virginia Home Show on Friday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Home Show has returned to Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center this weekend with hundreds of vendors and exhibitors displaying their wares and services.
Sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Greater Charleston, the Home Show continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Daily admission is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors. Children age 15 and younger are admitted free.