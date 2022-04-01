Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Home Show has returned to Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center this weekend with hundreds of vendors and exhibitors displaying their wares and services.

Sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Greater Charleston, the Home Show continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Daily admission is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors. Children age 15 and younger are admitted free.

For more information about the Home Show, visit www.wvhomeshow.com.

