Members of the public got a sneak peek Tuesday at the new 94,000-square foot Kroger grocery store in Scott Depot.
The Kroger, located in the former K-Mart building at 101 Great Teays Blvd., replaces the store at 124 Great Teays Blvd. That Kroger location closed permanently at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and all 186 associates there transferred to the new store, which opens to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
“The old location was about 54,000 square feet and this new location is almost 94,000 square feet, so we’re almost doubling in size,” said store leader Kerri Parkins. “The store over there was basically busting at the seams, so we needed this extra space.”
According to a news release announcing the opening of the new store, the first 500 customers on Wednesday will receive a $5 Kroger gift card. The store’s Fuel Center will offer 20 cents off per gallon of fuel to customers with a Kroger Plus Card from June 9-12.
“We have a Starbucks, that’s something that we didn’t have next door,” said Parkins. “We do have a Murray’s Cheese Shop. A drive-thru pharmacy is something we didn’t have at the other location, and again wider aisles and just larger variety in every aisle.”