top story

PHOTOS: Town Center mall reopens

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


The Charleston Town Center mall opened its doors to shoppers Thursday for the first time since March.

While the mall itself is open, many retailers and businesses inside it continue to be closed, according to a news release. Shoppers are encouraged to visit www.charlestontowncenter.com or call specific retailers for the most updated information.

The mall also has adjusted its hours — it is now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The mall closed on March 24, when Gov. Jim Justice ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Indoor malls were permitted to resume operation Thursday as part of Justice’s phased approach to reopening the state.

Stocks

Market Data by TradingView

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Bird, Eloise - 10 a.m., Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane.

Harbert Jr., Kenneth - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

McLaughlin, Bill - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Price, Charlotte - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Young, Ernest - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.