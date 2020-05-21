PHOTOS: Town Center mall reopens

The Charleston Town Center mall opened its doors to shoppers Thursday for the first time since March.
While the mall itself is open, many retailers and businesses inside it continue to be closed, according to a news release. Shoppers are encouraged to visit www.charlestontowncenter.com or call specific retailers for the most updated information.
The mall also has adjusted its hours — it is now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The mall closed on March 24, when Gov. Jim Justice ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Indoor malls were permitted to resume operation Thursday as part of Justice’s phased approach to reopening the state.