POINT PLEASANT — After Pleasant Valley Hospital joined Mountain Health Network last year, officials promised a fresh vision and a new direction.
On Thursday evening, Mountain Health Network announced a few parts of that promise with a new name for Pleasant Valley Hospital and a new service initiative with Mason County EMS to improve patient care access.
“Pleasant Valley Hospital will now be known as Rivers Health,” said Keith Biddle, chief operating officer of Rivers Health.
Biddle said the new name and branding come after extensive discussions with more than 900 community and staff members.
“Our community spoke and we listened,” he said in a prepared statement. “They are excited about the future of health care in our area and the possibilities a new name represents.”
Biddle said the name incorporates the key geographic feature of the area, the two rivers that come together at Point Pleasant — the Ohio and Kanawha. In addition to signaling a new direction, Rivers Health also better represents the community served, he said.
“This hospital serves patients beyond Point Pleasant,” Biddle said. “We are honored to serve the people of Mason and Jackson counties in West Virginia and Gallia and Meigs counties in Ohio. Rivers Health better reflects the patient area we serve.”
Mountain Health Network President and CEO Kevin Yingling said there is something about rivers and water that is encouraging.
“Water is an essential component of life,” he said. “Health care is an essential component to the quality in this community. Water, transportation and commerce has been an important part of Point Pleasant for many years, so it seems to me the revitalization of the River Corridor is really important to the economic development of this county and this region.
“It’s just right minded that the new name should be Rivers Health. It’s very encouraging.”
Yingling talked about the additional services and physician specialists and the revitalization of specific areas, including the emergency department.
“We can look at the investment by the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health and those now doing procedures here,” he said. “Soon we will have new neurologists and new podiatrists here.”
Among the additional providers who have joined are Dr. Emad Al Haj Ali, an ear, nose and throat specialist, and a team from Marshall Health providing gastroenterology services. Mountain Health has also implemented a Tele-ICU program and neurology telemedicine program, allowing physicians from Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center to provide patient consultations via telehealth, Yingling said.
He said the emergency services physician group employed by St. Mary’s, U.S. Acute Care Solutions, provides emergency care in the Rivers Health ER. Radiology Inc., West Virginia’s largest radiology physician group, provides imaging interpretation and interventional radiology services.
Yingling said Commonwealth/Riverside Anesthesia began providing services in June and work has begun to upgrade the Rivers Health Pharmacy.
Michael Sellards, chairman of the hospital’s board of directors, said the hospital was built by the community and for the community in September 1959.
“The purpose for today’s assembly is the rededication of this institution to the community,” he said. “A new name yes, but the same sense of loyalty, of community dedication, of caring and compassion that was introduced to this community 64 years ago.”
Biddle said Rivers Health will continue to be the hospital built by the community, for the community.
“The same friendly, compassionate staff will continue to provide care for their friends and neighbors,” he said.
The additions and improvements allow Rivers Health to continue to provide a full range of services, including surgery, orthopedics, oncology/cancer and cardiology, Biddle added.
Also during the ceremony, the hospital announced an agreement with Mason County EMS and the Mason County Commission to begin a service initiative to improve patient access to high-quality health care. The service initiative will include a dedicated ambulance to provide patient transport needs between medical facilities, according to Biddle.
Alan Miles, director of Mason County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management/Office of Emergency Services, said in a news release the agreement marks the first time officials have been able to tackle the long-standing issue of patient access.
“It places a heavy burden on Emergency Medical Services to provide the interfacility transport service patients need and maintain a timely response to emergency calls,” Miles said in the release. “This agreement will directly address that, and we couldn’t be more excited.”
Tracy Doolittle, president of the Mason County Commission, said in the release the initiative will lessen the load on ambulances and improve the response time to emergencies throughout Mason County.