POINT PLEASANT After Pleasant Valley Hospital joined Mountain Health Network last year, officials promised a fresh vision and a new direction.

On Thursday evening, Mountain Health Network announced a few parts of that promise with a new name for Pleasant Valley Hospital and a new service initiative with Mason County EMS to improve patient care access.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

