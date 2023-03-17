Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Matt Browning has taken thoughtful inventory of hundreds of bookstores for his book, “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia,” and its accompanying blog, but Saturday will bring a perhaps not-so-unexpected plot twist in his career arc.

The Logan-native author and podcaster and his associate, Bryan Mann, are cracking the cover on Plot Twist Books, their new bookstore located at 209 D Street, in South Charleston. A soft opening is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stories you might like

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers

@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you