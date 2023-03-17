Matt Browning has taken thoughtful inventory of hundreds of bookstores for his book, “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia,” and its accompanying blog, but Saturday will bring a perhaps not-so-unexpected plot twist in his career arc.
The Logan-native author and podcaster and his associate, Bryan Mann, are cracking the cover on Plot Twist Books, their new bookstore located at 209 D Street, in South Charleston. A soft opening is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“I have wanted my own a bookstore as long as I can remember,” Browning said. “Every time I’d walk by an empty storefront, I’d wonder what a bookstore would look like there. Every time I talk to a book seller, they describe bookstores as magical places, and I agree. You walk in and there’s this sense of possibility and adventure. I wanted to have my own magical place.”
With shelf space for 4,000 new and used fiction and nonfiction books from independent and major publishers, as well as “bookish” gift options, Browning said the store will offer something for all comers.
The store will be open at first from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, but Browning and Mann said they hope to offer weekday hours down the line.
“What was going to be my retirement goal is coming to fruition. I’m not waiting now,” Browning said.
Browning offered his long-term vision for the space — he said he hopes to one day employ 2-3 workers and play host to book signings, book clubs and other community activities.
“I want this, like all great indie book shops, to be a welcome, inclusive community gathering place, and D Street is the perfect place for it,” Browning said. “There’s a bookish vibe on this street and we want to add to that and bolster that.”
Crowd-funding efforts have contributed around $8,000 to help cover startup costs. In addition to “Bookstore Explorer,” Browning’s other works include a children’s book about urban farming entitled “Chicks and the City” and a guide to all things Golden Girls, “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide.”
Browning said he’s currently working on a middle-grade novel set — fittingly — in the cozy confines of a book store.
