Citing a downturn of business brought on by COVID-19 and difficulty finding people to work, Poca Food Fair owner Tim Forth says the Putnam County store will close April 1.
“Nobody likes to close a store at all,” Forth said earlier this week. “We’ve had a 30-year history with that facility. Had a good relationship with the town, the community and so forth. We treasure that.”
The Poca store is the easternmost branch of a 17-store chain the Forth family owns all or part interest in. In addition to their West Virginia interests, the chain maintains four stores in Kentucky and six in Ohio.
A Facebook post first alerted shoppers that the Poca store would be closing. Forth spent much of Wednesday fielding media outlet calls.
“It had not produced as well lately,” Forth said of the Putnam location. “We didn’t want to make a five-year commitment which wasn’t in our best interest.”
Food Fair is headquartered in Huntington. Its flagship is Tower Food Fair in Barboursville, opened in 1967. It is testament to a fighting business spirit, as it shares a parking lot with an 85,000-square-foot Kroger; an Aldi supermarket stands less than a mile away; and four miles east or west a shopper runs into a Walmart Supercenter.
Forth said despite his company’s long tenure with the Poca store, it had always been an outlier in the chain.
“Everybody’s having staff shortages and it’s the same here,” he said. “The biggest problem has been getting people from the Huntington market willing to go work in that direction. We couldn’t find many locals either.”
Forth said he would offer those who do work in Poca a chance to work at one of the other stores. Its West Virginia locations are in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Jackson counties.
“We’ve grown by buying local, independent supermarkets,” Forth said. “Either families didn’t have a succession plan or they didn’t want to own them anymore.”
Following that template, Food Fair has added two more stores to its stable.
“We’re always looking to add to our footprint,” he said.