HUNTINGTON — Somewhere between foam darts and paintball sits GellyBall.
Pump Up the Fun near Barboursville is set to open the Tri-State’s only location of the new national franchise.
GellyBall uses squishy, water-absorbent beads and battery-powered automatic pistols to fire on the opposing team. Teams play games like capture the flag, freeze tag and red rover while dodging flying orange projectiles.
John Ghiz, the owner of Pump Up the Fun, saw GellyBall at a trade show in Orlando last year and knew he wanted a new outdoor activity for his business. He said GellyBall was the perfect fit — fun but approachable for people age 7 and older.
The beads are softer and smaller than a traditional paintball, so attendees only need to worry about covering their eyes and having closed-toed shoes. Members of a Barboursville youth baseball team who played Thursday morning assured parents it didn’t hurt — unless you get shot up close.
Each canister of beads, or “grenades,” holds about 750 pellets, which should be more than enough to last one full game. There will also be a water gun option powered by air pressure.
“Don’t keep the trigger on,” Ghiz smiled as he reminded young players who may have been unloading a bit carelessly.
Kristen Adkins, a mother of one of the kids playing, described it as a “better laser tag,” and was happy to see the team enjoying the fun of something like paintball but without the risks involved.
The two GellyBall courts will officially open within two weeks — one for parties and one for those just looking to hop in a game. Parties of 10 will cost $170 for two hours or $20 for an hour for an individual.