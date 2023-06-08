Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Buffalo plant for the Kanawha Manufacturing Company circa 1993.tif

This photo from around 1993 shows the building that housed the Buffalo plant for Kanawha Manufacturing Co. for more than 45 years. It has been vacant for the past several years. The Putnam County Development Authority purchased the building in May.

 Courtesy photo

RED HOUSE — With one tenant on the way and more to come, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the purchase of the former Kanawha Manufacturing building by the Putnam County Development Authority has been scheduled for Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to give this long-time Putnam County industrial building a second chapter in life,” said Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam County Development Authority. “This opportunity is a win-win for our county, with more resources to continue driving development in Putnam County.”

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you