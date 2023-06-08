This photo from around 1993 shows the building that housed the Buffalo plant for Kanawha Manufacturing Co. for more than 45 years. It has been vacant for the past several years. The Putnam County Development Authority purchased the building in May.
RED HOUSE — With one tenant on the way and more to come, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the purchase of the former Kanawha Manufacturing building by the Putnam County Development Authority has been scheduled for Tuesday.
“We are thrilled to give this long-time Putnam County industrial building a second chapter in life,” said Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam County Development Authority. “This opportunity is a win-win for our county, with more resources to continue driving development in Putnam County.”
The building was purchased by the Development Authority from the Kanawha Manufacturing Co. for $1.1 million in May.
The building housed the Buffalo plant for Kanawha Manufacturing for more than 45 years. The company serviced the coal industry.
It has been vacant for several years.
“The lease agreement has allowed [the] PCDA the financial backing to purchase the property and upgrade the building over time,” Tenney said.
The lot is 15.87 acres, with a 37,950-square-foot industrial building and barge access, and plans are to use the building to attract companies to the county and to help local companies grow, according to Tenney.
“We plan to own it long-term as an additional income generator for our organization and to manage property to facilitate deals,” she said. “We have a tenant that is moving in this summer, and we will share more on that at the ribbon cutting.”
The ceremony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 13 at the location at 14025 Charleston Road, in Red House. It will be hosted by the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.
Ashley Alford Glance, president of the Chamber of Commerce, praised the purchase.
“The authority’s strategic move marks a significant step toward fostering economic growth and revitalization in the region,” she said. “The purchase of this property provides a valuable opportunity for the Putnam County Development Authority to attract new businesses to the area or help existing businesses grow, while also revitalizing a building that has been out of use.
“With its prime location and expansive space, the building holds immense potential for transformation into a thriving hub of innovation and job creation. The Putnam County Development Authority’s visionary decision promises to breathe new life into the building and spark a wave of economic prosperity for Putnam County and its residents.”
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.