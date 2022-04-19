People visit with each other and browse artwork Tuesday afternoon following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Art Emporium, on Charleston's Quarrier Street. The store has undergone a remodel, including the removal of an interior wall.
A downtown diamond officially emerges from the rough of remodeling Wednesday.
The Art Emporium, owned by 48-year-old Traci Higginbotham, had been closed since March 5 for renovations. The newest version of the 823 Quarrier Street business features a one-floor expanded footprint, minus the distinctive upstairs platform. That space is now Higginbotham’s office and a storage area.
The open plan allows Higginbotham a back-of-the-store vantage point from which to view her establishment. From there, she surveys artsy gifts on the east side, a side wall gallery on the west and dozens of frame samples behind her.
Custom framing is Art Emporium's biggest revenue producer, Higginbotham said, and a pursuit she pursues passionately.
“I work with artists all the time,” said Higginbotham, who holds an art administration degree from the University of Charleston. “There’s a creative art in framing.”
The original Art Emporium opened as one of the Charleston Town Center mall's original tenants, in 1983. It moved to the Quarrier Street location in 2004, two years into Higginbotham’s tenure as manager. In 2012, she bought the business.
Over the years, it served as a neat stop-in for artists and nonartists alike. It seemed to burst with color and energy, from the gift section to the gallery. The upstairs section offered a neat overview of the space.
That mezzanine is no longer open to the public, but the redone space will integrate all three elements that generate revenue -- the gifts, paintings and frames.
Higginbotham credits a $10,000 small-business grant from the city of Charleston for spawning the project. With that seed money supplied, the landlord agreed to help.
Higginbotham ended up knocking out a wall portion, opening up the space and assuring that she could see the whole store. The new layout features wall portions on wheels, for versatility and new ideas.
“She cares,” Higginbotham’s mother, 74-year-old Juanita Johns, said. “She puts all of her into running this store, because she cares about people.”
Despite the love for her work and the people she serves, Higginbotham’s nerves were working on her Tuesday afternoon. She kept muttering about picking up cookies in preparation for a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting. She fretted that she had not said much of interest to a reporter. Wednesday is her first full day back in business.