Aaron Morris didn’t need to be involved with a bowling alley. His high-tech world of autonomous robotics, computer mapping and machine learning were far removed from slick-on-the-bottom shoes, pitchers of beer and 10th-frame strikes.

But the 43-year-old St. Albans native got a little down each time he came home from Pittsburgh to visit. The economy wasn’t good. Things looked down -- or shut down. He wondered if he could do something.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

