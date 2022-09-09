Aaron Morris didn’t need to be involved with a bowling alley. His high-tech world of autonomous robotics, computer mapping and machine learning were far removed from slick-on-the-bottom shoes, pitchers of beer and 10th-frame strikes.
But the 43-year-old St. Albans native got a little down each time he came home from Pittsburgh to visit. The economy wasn’t good. Things looked down -- or shut down. He wondered if he could do something.
He drove in on New Year’s Eve 2019 and mentioned the idea to his parents. Venture Lanes, the venerable bowling alley owned by the Schoenbaum family, was for sale. It sits between St. Albans and South Charleston, in the community of Jefferson. Since 1956, it had been owned by the Schoenbaum family, of Shoney’s lore.
By 2019, no members of the Schoenbaum family remained in the state. None had an interest in running a bowling alley. It closed in May of that year.
His parents liked the idea of buying the business. By 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day 2020, the family was prowling around the building. On the door was a phone number to call for information about the business.
“I thought, 'I’ll call, it’ll go to voicemail, I’ll drive back to Pittsburgh and eventually this will all be over,'" Morris recalled.
The phone number belonged to a Schoenbaum family friend who had agreed to handle inquiries. The alley could indeed be had. Morris continued to think of the past of his town, compared to the present of his current one.
“A lot of the places that were there to gather, to have fun, to do some sort of recreation were just disappearing,” he said. “In the time I had been in Pittsburgh, an entire neighborhood might consist of unappealing places. Personally, I wouldn’t want to be there. Now they’ve been completely overhauled and are some of the most expensive in the city.
"I felt that from a community standpoint, showing some investment can make some good things happen. Maybe a start of how to reinvent a whole area.”
Morris and his family took the first step toward that goal Aug. 27, when the alley re-opened for business under a new name -- River Alley. The Morris family wanted to play on the Kanawha Valley’s river theme. The logo also includes a road and mountains.
Morris's mother and father are integral parts of the operation, but prefer to remain behind the scenes. His mother did allow one gushing comment, however, about the grand reopening: “Saturday I looked down the concourse and all I saw was feet. I couldn’t see any carpet.”
It took a while to remodel the building to the family’s specifications. COVID-19 hit in March 2020, accompanied shortly thereafter by supply chain issues and price increases.
Morris would not divulge how much he and his family spent on the alley, but he seems happy enough, considering the obstacles. The family found much of the original wood in Venture Lanes to be mahogany, which Morris's father fashioned into a handsome bar. The bar will eventually have a liquor license, a rarity in these parts. The old Shoney’s café has been opened up and expanded, with more handsome woodwork.
The family shot for a hunting lodge look, and they have succeeded. The new carpet is a tapestry of brown hues. The backdrop above the lanes is a heavy cardboard with a brick motif, a surprisingly realistic look.
Electronic scoreboards are everywhere, as are new tables and chairs perched just above the bowling areas. It is a genuine renovation that met with the approval of Sheila Ganoe, 63, of Tornado, and husband Doug Ganoe. The two took advantage of open lanes one recent day.
“We work a lot,” Sheila Ganoe said. “We don’t get into [bowling] very often. We’re always too busy. But it’s great exercise.” She seemed perturbed by her failure to hit the head pin.
The Ganoes were there to celebrate son Doug’s 31st birthday. Doug’s girlfriend joined the fun. The elder Ganoe said he believes bowling, like other more visceral activities, has been significantly dented by tech hobbies, such as gaming and social media, but harbors hope.
“People are so consumed with social media and technology,” he said.
Sheila Ganoe still wants to see younger people work their bodies.
“I’d like to bring my grandson,” Sheila Ganoe said. “This is a great thing for families to do.”
Morris's second start-up, AllPoint Systems, was acquired by a company called Autodesk. It involved using laser lines, sensors and cameras to scan a room and turn it into a three-dimensional model, negating the need for physical measurements. He worked for the company after selling the software.
His present company, Allvision, is “combining data gathered by autonomous vehicles, GIS mapping platforms and satellite/aerial imagery, arming companies and institutions with insights and intelligence ...” according to its website.
Morris possesses double undergraduate majors in computer science and electrical engineering, and a masters and Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
In his business life, Pittsburgh bowling alleys served as team building settings.
“We’re hoping [River Alley's] a place where people can brainstorm and create new ideas,” he said.