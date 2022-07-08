Drivers exiting the 35th Street Bridge in Kanawha City should forget those wide right turns.
It was no big deal in the past. A wide right put a driver squarely in the right-hand lane, where he or she could blissfully matriculate down pothole- and traffic light-riddled MacCorkle Avenue.
Now you’d be at best stuck — as in really stuck — in a hole left by the extraction of milling material and concrete slabs, with signs and barrels covering your car. In the situation’s horrifying worst, one could kill a construction worker.
“It’s a tighter roadway due to the work zone,” said Ryan Canfield, a District 1 area engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways. “There’s work going on right next to you, heading southbound currently. You’ve got to pay attention, with new signal timing, new signs and equipment constantly moving.”
The paving is welcome and should be worth the aggravation.
Alice Blackwell, 72, of Elkview, experienced some a month ago. Blackwell made a wrong turn coming out of CAMC Memorial. It was about midnight, and she had visited her sister. She meant to turn onto the 36th Street Bridge but made the turn one street too soon because she couldn’t see very well. Caught in an unfamiliar section of the hospital neighborhood, she became confused, got lost and headed down a one-way street.
“The lighting was bad,” she said Friday, after making a stop at UPS. “Better direction at night would be a good thing. I couldn’t see where to turn.”
A couple of months into Phase One of the project and everybody is in full bear-with-it mode. Target date is November 2023. Phase One consists of 33rd to 40th streets. Phase Two, Canfield said, is a typical “mill and fill,” meaning the existing asphalt is stripped out by milling and then replaced with new asphalt.
That project should go to bid later this year. Although plans are not as elaborate, that section of road is hardly free of potholes.
Canfield said that, true to predictions, everything has or will be ripped up from 33rd to 40th — asphalt, concrete slabs, gravel and milling. Milling is the uppermost layer of the roadbed, pockmarked with teeth so the asphalt may better adhere.
MacCorkle’s distinctive medians are no more. They were ripped out a few weeks ago, temporarily leaving the same hole that now exists in some of the old driving lanes. The medians and turning lanes have been filled in and paved as driving lanes, while excavation goes on at either side — the former driving lanes.
The middle lanes are tight, with traffic traveling in two lanes, either direction, and sometimes snaking a little. It is not the time or place to send a text. Once the ordinary side lanes are repaired, medians will be replaced, Canfield said, although they might be smaller with no grass.
Canfield said the deteriorating concrete slabs underneath were the reason for MacCorkle’s ubiquitous potholes and the ambitious repairs. The slabs had cracked and shifted, leaving an unstable foundation for the milling and asphalt.
“I think progress has gone very well,” he said Friday. “We’ve had good cooperation from the city and the area and the utility companies. So far, with the on-site personnel, we have not had an abundance of complaints. Some people want to know how the work is going.”
Canfield said the Phase One project area also will receive new drainage, sidewalks, signals and lighting.
Just outside of The UPS Store at MacCorkle and 35th, the previously described hole awaits filling. Workers dug into the lane only a day earlier, said UPS manager Cecil Terry, 47.
“It’s a mess,” he said.
Those coming off the bridge must stay in the middle lanes and use a detour to get to UPS.
The repairs are having a distinct effect on his business, Terry said. Amazon returns always represent 80% of his business, he said, but people looking to ship other items also help. The Amazon people are not deterred by the chaos — it is still possible to turn into his parking lot — but the regular, “paying” customers are going somewhere else or to the post office.
“We usually have 40 to 60 paying customers,” he said. “It’s about half that now.”
He hopes the heat will be off his end of MacCorkle by the end of the year.
“I just hope that through here is done by the end of the year,” Terry said. “If it’s still this way by Christmas, then we’re in trouble.”
Canfield urged caution and patience. He said he remembers three fatalities incurred during the Route 35 to I-64 project several years ago. All were motorists who did not slow down in time, rear-ending other motorists.
“You could take a life and completely change a family,” Canfield said.