Unexpected work is coming to West Virginia's eastern panhandle in a shrimp out of water story.

Land-based aquaculture company Aquabanq has announced a planned $30 million investment in construction of a Pacific White Shrimp farming and processing facility to be built at Capon Bridge Technology and Business Park in Hampshire County.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

