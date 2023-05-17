Unexpected work is coming to West Virginia's eastern panhandle in a shrimp out of water story.
Land-based aquaculture company Aquabanq has announced a planned $30 million investment in construction of a Pacific White Shrimp farming and processing facility to be built at Capon Bridge Technology and Business Park in Hampshire County.
Once Phase I of the project is completed, two farming units (48,600 square feet each) planned for the facility will be capable of producing 550,000 pounds of non-GMO shrimp annually for surrounding states and the Washington D.C. metro area in particular.
"We want to cater directly to consumers and local markets, local restaurants and local hospitality," explained Aquabanq co-founder and CEO A.J. Shapiro, praising the eastern panhandle's proximity to D.C and locations in Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania.
The company also has plans to add an on-site processing capability as well as four to six additional farm units that would triple or quadruple capacity down the road.
Initially, Aquabanq will employ 10-15, though Shapiro hopes the site will grow to employ 140-150 once the processing facility and farming expansions are completed. Jobs will run the gamut from farm workers to lab techs, biologists and marketers, he said.
Aquabanq maintains shrimp facilities in Ohio, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, Maine, Texas, South Dakota, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. It maintains salmon facilities in Maine and British Columbia.
According to the Hampshire Review, plans for the farm and processing facility were first presented to the Hampshire County Development Authority in June 2022. The company closed on the site in March 2023. No state or local incentives were provided, according to Shapiro.
Construction is expected to begin when permitting is completed in four to six months. Phase I is expected to take an additional 6-8 months before work on Phase II begins, he said. A private groundbreaking celebration will be held June 8.
The initial batch of shrimp larvae will come from Florida or Hawaii.
Then, the operation will move to a full-cycle agriculture setup and become a self-sustaining, warm, clear-water system that uses of aerobic and anaerobic filtration and recirculation to avoid large-scale water waste and maintain the quality of its shrimp, which Shapiro said will reach market size in 120 days.
"Our system is essentially acting as its own ecosystem," Shapiro said. "We're not using any antibiotic, not using any GMOs."
"Essentially its a water treatment plant with animals swimming inside it," Shapiro said. "...We're essentially creating some sort of mimicking of their natural habitat."